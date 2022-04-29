Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Liam Livingstone guides it past point for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Liam Livingstone plays it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Jonny Bairstow works it through square leg for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another extra! Down the leg side, Jonny Bairstow looks to flick but misses.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Nothing from it! This is flatter and angled into middle, Liam Livingstone looks to heave it on the leg side but misses. It hits the leg pole.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Another googly, this one turns back in, Bairstow looks to push at it, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. The SIREN GOES ON! Ravi has overstepped! Free Hit for Liam Livingstone. He though does not need an invitation.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Bairstow looks to flick but misses. Wided.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Liam Livingstone walks out at number 5.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR... TAKEN! Number three down and Punjab in big trouble now! Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks back and Krunal Pandya strikes in his first over! This is on middle, angled away from the batter. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to work it on the leg side as he feels it will turn back in. It ends up being against the angle, it goes off the leading edge and the fielder at point runs towards the ball and takes it. 96 needed in 72.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Falls safe and two in the end! On middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets the slog sweep out, a little bit of extra bounce, it goes off the top edge towards deep square leg, wide of the fielder. Two.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This is swept, powerfully through square leg for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Another easy run! On off, this is worked down to long on for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! On middle, Jonny Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with one down the leg side, a little bit of turn too. Rajapaksha looks to flick but misses. Wided.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter again and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa waits and then guides it towards short third man for one. A wicket-taking over then by Ravi.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the fielder and a boundary! A good way to get off the mark and that is how Bhanuka Rajapaksa will play. He will go for it! steps out and gets to the pitch of the ball, hits it over covers for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa pushes it back to the bowler. Bishnoi fumbles but no run.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter in.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a huge, huge wicket. Shikhar Dhawan's struggle ends. He was the man in-form for Punjab and he is now dismissed! This is full and on middle, Dhawan looks to sweep but the length is not right. It is way too full. It goes under the bat and the middle pole is uprooted. All those dots by Dhawan probably led to his wicket. He was under the pump and looked to target Bishnoi. Probably picked the wrong bowler.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Fuller and on off, Dhawan plays it to the right of the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A very quick full toss on off, Dhawan mistimes it to covers.
Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! The last ball spoils the over totally! A poor ball to end! Short and outside off, Bairstow slaps it past mid off and this races away to the fence. A decent Powerplay for Punjab, they are 46 for 1 after the first 6. Another 108 needed in 84.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Yet again, does not time it that well! Shorter and outside off, Jonny Bairstow looks to cut but it goes off the underedge towards cover.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Jonny Bairstow opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Jonny Bairstow slaps it but to covers.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That races away to the fence! Fortunate boundary! Shorter and outside off, Jonny Bairstow slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge, just wide of the first slip fielder and into the third man fence.
