Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Fuller, down leg. Quinton de Kock gets low and sweeps it to fine leg for a boundary. He finds the gap really well here.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, just outside off. Quinton de Kock stays back and defends it to the off side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off. Hooda drives it through covers for a single. The stand moves to 50 now.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Hooda cuts hard to covers but the fielder there does well to make a sharp stop. They take only a single.
DRINKS! Lucknow have recovered well after losing Rahul early. They though probably will feel they need to step on the gas, they have two set batters out there and that is probably what the two will look to do after the break. Punjab on the other hand, will try and break this stand quickly, Lucknow do bat deep so if wickets do not fall, Punjab may well be chasing a stiff total.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, down leg. Liam Livingstone follows the batter. Deepak Hooda heaves it to deep mid-wicket across the line. It meets the fielder on a bounce. They take one more. 8 runs off the over, a good one for Lucknow.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked to long off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, angled down leg. Quinton de Kock tries to reverse sweep but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes to the keeper.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Hooda chops it to deep point for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Quinton de Kock pushes it to cover for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played but got lucky as Bhanuka Rajapaksa fails to judge the ball in the deep. Fuller, outside off. Quinton de Kock punches it past extra cover. The ball races away to the right of long off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa puts in an early slide, only to see the ball touch the ropes.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. Full length, outside off. Hooda drives it down the groung to long off for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A slower delivery, wide outside off. It turns away off the deck. Deepak Hooda steps across and tries to drive it away but misses it by a mile.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Quinton de Kock slaps it through the cover region for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, de Kock cuts it to cover.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Really good batting! On middle, Hooda works it on the leg side and gets to the other end. Follows the biggie with a single. Sensible stuff.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a beautiful shot! Pure timing! A much-needed one for Hooda who was really struggling. The thing here was, he held his shape. Makes room, this is on a length and on off, Hooda just nonchalantly, eases it over the long off fence for a biggie.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Hooda flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another stipled appeal by Sharma. Length ball, down leg. Hooda tries to chase it but misses. Wide called.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled down leg. Deepak Hooda gets on one knee and tries to slog it away but misses. The ball goes to the left off the keeper off the thigh pads. There is an appeal but the umpire shows no interest.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Third dot of the over! Full length, outside off. Deepak Hooda drives it towards extra cover. Shikhar Dhawan is quick to get to the ball and restricts a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps, at 131 clicks. Deepak Hooda blocks it back to the bowler. This is brilliant bowling by Sandeep Sharma.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock hangs back and bunts it to cover for a quick single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Quinton de Kock reaches out, but only gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This surely spoils the over. A length ball, angled down leg. Deepak Hooda tries to tickle it away but misses. It brushes his pads and runs down to the fine leg fence anyways. The umpire signals a leg bye. Lucknow are 39/1 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot. This is brilliant bowling by Rishi Dhawan. Drags his length a bit this time, as Deepak Hooda charges down the track and awkwardly plays it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Deepak Hooda blocks it back to the bowler.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda tries to chase it but misses.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads, Quinton de Kock flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Kagiso Rabada does all the hard work but the ball lands safely in the end. The bowler is also quick to appreciate the effort. Good length, on off. Quinton de Kock heaves wild across the line. The ball flies beyond the inner circle towards third man. There were no men stationed behind. Kagiso Rabada runs behind, dives a long way but the ball spills out. The batters the two runs.
