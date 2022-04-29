Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That's it from this game then! On Saturday, there are to games lined up for you. The action begins at 1530 IST (1000 GMT) with Gujarat taking on Bangalore. Followed by a game between Mumbai and Rajasthan at 1930 IST (1400 GMT). The build-up begins a lot earlier though. Till then goodbye and take care.
Krunal Pandya wins the Man of the Match award for his exceptional spell with the ball. Says he has been working a lot on his bowling, since the last 8 months. Adds he aimed to develop his skills and the result is there for everyone to see. Further says, he realised his stride was too big. That's why made some tweaks which are helping him a lot. Adds, he is a bit disappointed as he hasn't shone with the blade yet. But believes that he can contribute with the blade in the coming future.
KL Rahul, the winning captain, is in for a chat. He says that he was fuming after the first innings. Is harsh in summing up the innings and says it was stupid batting. Mentions this game has been completely handled by the bowlers. They played a crucial knock in the death as well as restricted the opposition batters well. Further adds they knew the wicket was tricky and it was never going to be a 180 plus score. Adds Pandya has been crucial for the side to pick wickets in the middle overs. Bishnoi as well keeps getting the crucial wickets. Says this will give them a lot of confidence as a team and would hope to improve in the next match.
Stay tuned for the presentation...
Quinton de Kock is in for a spot interview. He says to be honest he is surprised to see his side get over the line. Credits the bowlers because they are the ones who did the job for the side. Also praises the bowling effort of Mohsin Khan and Chameera. Says, he just aims to keep soldering on and try to take everything game by game.
Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab skipper is in for a chat. He says they kept losing wickets regularly and that's where they lost the game. Mentions they have to face the truth which is really disappointing. Adds, the new ball was really crucial, but the batters could not apply themselves. Further says, as a bowling unit they are consistently ticking the boxes and is happy with the way Rabada is leading the pack.
Punjab got off to a good start with the bat but their problem was losing wickets during crunch situations. All the top batters, Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank and Bairstow got starts but none of them went on to make it big and that is what they needed. In the end, it was a comfortable win for Lucknow.
An excellent bowling display by Lucknow and they have managed to defend a target yet again. Picking wickets was the key for them and they did do so. They had to wait for the first one but after that, they kept getting breakthroughs at regular intervals. 6 bowlers were used by Lucknow and except for Holder who bowled just the one over, all the others played their part. Mohsin Khan and Dushmantha Chameera were really good first up. Avesh did not begin well but came back strongly at the end. Krunal was the one who applied the breaks and Bishnoi got the important wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot to end the innings! Full length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan tries to slog it away but misses it completely. Lucknow win the game by 20 runs.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Nothing again! Good length, on off. Rishi Dhawan pulls it to long on but straight to Jason Holder.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan pulls it to long on off the bottom half. He decides to go against the single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker, outside off. Rishi Dhawan dabs it down to short third man. Straight to the fielder though.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow. This is full, on off. Rishi Dhawan smokes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 10 off the first two deliveries. Can Rishi Dhawan do the unthinkable?
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, hello! Rishi Dhawan takes the aerial route now. This is overpitched, outside off. Rishi Dhawan connects and sends it sailing over the long off fence.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots on the trot! A strong end to the penultimate over by Dushmantha Chameera. Length ball, outside off. Arshdeep Singh comes across and tries to scoop it away but does not get any bat on the ball.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Arshdeep Singh tries to heave it away but fails to do so.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A short ball, on the bodyline. Arshdeep Singh ducks under it. The umpire signals a wide.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan goes for the cut but gets it to roll out off the inside edge. They take one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan tries to pull it away but only connects with thin air.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan flays it over mid off and bags a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dhawan tries to chase it but misses.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohsin Khan's stocks continue to rise in this edition of the Indian T20 League. It is full, on middle and leg. Rahul Chahar clears his front leg and flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. Ayush Badoni is there yet again to take a stunning catch. Arshdeep Singh comes in at number 10.
17.5 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Full length, down the leg side. Rahul Chahar moves to that side and tries to heave it down the ground but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, on off. Rahul Chahar looks to pull it away but misses. The umpire signals wide due to height.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A short ball, on off. Chahar pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, on off. Chahar looks to heave it across the line but misses.
Rahul Chahar is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust. Just like Lucknow, Punjab are now losing wickets in cluster at the back end of the innings. It is a short ball, outside off. Kagiso Rabada throws his blade at it and outside-edges it towards sweeper cover. Ayush Badoni settles under it and takes a sharp catch.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada moves to the leg side, Mohsin Khan follows him with a length ball, Kagiso Rabada is left with no room. He tries to chase it but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Kagiso Rabada slaps it to the right of mid off. KL Rahul runs to his right and makes a sharp stop. They take one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A length ball, outside off. Kagiso Rabada looks to chase it but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan cuts it to deep point for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A ripper this time! On a length, outside off. Rishi Dhawan tries to heave it across the line but only ends up spinning inside the crease, as the balls zips past the off pole.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A freebie and Rishi Dhawan accepts it with both hands. A low full toss, on the bodyline. Rishi Dhawan flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, outside off. Rishi Dhawan looks to heave it away but is nowhere near the ball.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, down leg. Rishi Dhawan leaves it alone. Wided.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Dushmantha Chameera now dishes a wide yorker, outside off. Rishi Dhawan works it to third man for one. Just two runs and a wicket off it. Lucknow are dominating here.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Rishi Dhawan looks to pull it away but only manages to connect with thin air.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short ball, outside off. Rishi Dhawan tries to heave it away but misses.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Touch short, on middle. Kagiso Rabada tries to pull it away but gets it to point off the outside edge. They take one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chance and taken! Dushmantha Chameera sends back the set batsman in Jonny Bairstow. Dushmantha Chameera is the third bowler to strike for Lucknow instantly after coming back into the attack. This is full, wide outside off, Jonny Bairstow throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball flies to third man off the outside edge. Krunal Pandya charges in and takes a sharp sliding catch. Kagiso Rabada is the new batter in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around the hips. Jonny Bairstow swivels but fails to pull it away. It goes to the right of the keeper off the body.
