Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The game is set to begin.
... The Run Chase ...
The target is not a big one but the wicket is slightly tricky. They will need to apply themselves well and a lot will depend on the start the openers give. Lucknow on the other hand, will need to take wickets regularly and they do have a good bowling attack. Can they defend this?
Kagiso Rabada is in for a chat. He says there was some movement upfront and is happy about the collective effort. Mentions, the wickets they took in the middle overs really helped them to put the opposition under pressure. Further says, the deck is a little sticky and hence they aimed to bowl the hard length. Says it isn't tricky for the batters, they only need to apply themselves.
Punjab were brilliant with the ball at the start! However, they let things slip away in the middle overs but pulled things back brilliantly towards the end. Kagiso Rabada was the star for them with a four-fer. Sharma and Chahar gave him really good support. The two overs from Livingstone was not the best but the others covered up for that.
Lucknow though will be disappointed with how they have ended! They were in pole position to get to 160 after de Kock and Hooda managed to steady things after the fall of Rahul. Once de Kock fell though, it was a procession. They went from 98 for 2 to 126 for 7. The tail though wagged for them, they managed to hit a few crucial hits towards the end which has got Lucknow to a score which can be considered a competitive one.
Lucknow have crawled their way to over 150 but we are pretty sure Punjab would have taken 153 at the toss had they been offered. They will be pretty pleased with their effort heading into the break.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohsin Khan ends the innings with a boundary. Exceptional shot. Full length, outside off. Mohsin Khan drives it through covers. He gets it through the gap and into the fence. Lucknow end their innings at 153/8.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Mohsin Khan drills it to long on for a couple this time. Oh no! They will only get a single, as there is a short run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Avesh Khan works it only to mid off for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off. Mohsin Khan slaps it down the ground to long off for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh nails his yorker this time. Avesh Khan gets it to the leg side off the inside edge. They take one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps. Mohsin Khan pushes it to mid off for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot to end the over! A good comeback by Kagiso Rabada. Good length, outside off. Khan swings wildly and only manages to connect with thin air.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This one is short, on off. Avesh Khan tries to hook it away but fails to connect.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Avesh Khan looks to heave it away but misses.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada picks up his fourth wicket. Chameera's cameo comes to an end. This will surely be one of the knocks he would be recognised for. Full length, on off. Dushmantha Chameera lofts it towards long off. Rahul Chahar takes a sharp catch in the deep. Avesh Khan is the new man in.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kagiso Rabada under pressure. This time Dushmantha Chameera gets lucky though. On a length, outside off. Dushmantha Chameera throws his blade, it takes the outside edge and beats the fielder in the deep to go over the ropes for another biggie.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! This time Dushmantha Chameera gets into the act. A length ball, on top of off. Dushmantha Chameera hangs back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for another maximum.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Mohsin Khan means business. This is full and on off. Mohsin Khan gets under it and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum. An expensive over by Chahar comes to an end. 14 runs off it.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length, on off. Mohsin Khan blocks it back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul Chahar has the last laugh here. Lucknow have no recognised batter left in the rank now. This is full and outside off. Jason Holder reaches out and lofts it towards sweeper cover. Sandeep Sharma, in the deep runs to his left, and grabs the ball cleanly. Relief for Chahar as he punches in fist in the air. Mohsin Khan is the new man in.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Here we go! Jason Holder breaks his shackles now. This is full and on the stumps. Jason Holder picks it up early and tonks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Dushmantha Chameera sweeps it through the leg side for another single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Holder clears his front leg and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) 7 runs off it, but its been a while since Lucknow got the ball over the ropes. This is full, on middle and leg. Holder works it to long on for a single. He retains the strike.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Chameera guides it to third man for a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Chameera doing his part of racking up as many runs as possible. Full length, outside off. Dushmantha Chameera gets it to fine leg off the inside edge. They take two.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off, angled across the right-hander. Holder comes down the track and dabs it to cover for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Dushmantha Chameera taps it to point for a quick single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Jason Holder steers it to third man for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller, outside off. Dushmantha Chameera goes for the drive but fails to connect. Just two runs and a wicket off it. Lucknow are finding it difficult to score now.
15.5 overs (0 Run) CLOSE! Tossed up, full and outside off. Dushmantha Chameera tries to defend it out but misses. He gets beaten on the outside edge.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full, on off, blocked out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Marcus Stoinis is the one to depart now. Chahar gets his first wicket of the night. Incredible catch of his own bowling. It is tossed up, on off. Marcus Stoinis makes room and punches it back to the bowler. It flies off the toe-end. Rahul Chahar is quick to react. He dives to his left and takes a sharp catch. Punjab are all over Lucknow at the moment. Dushmantha Chameera is the new man in.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Holder paddles it to fine leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Marcus Stoinis stays back and slaps it down to long off for one.
