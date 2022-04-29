Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, angled into the pads. Rishi Dhawan comes down the track and tries to flick it away but misses. It rolls to the leg side off the pads. 11 runs off the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Jonny Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Jonny Bairstow rubbing the salt over the wounds now. This is short, outside off. Jonny Bairstow tries to cut it away. The ball races away to the third man fence off the outside edge. Ravi Bishnoi is not happy with himself.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on the pads, Jonny Bairstow flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Fuller, on off. Jonny Bairstow comes down the track and slaps it past the bowler. The ball races away to the long off fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Ravi Bishnoi also has an impact straightaway after coming back into the attack to bowl out. The umpire agrees but Jonny Bairstow challenges the decision of the official. It is tossed up, full and on off. Jonny Bairstow tries to defend it on the front foot but misses. He gets rapped on his pads. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking though shows the ball is missing the wickets. The umpire is forced to overturn his decision. How costly will this prove to be for Lucknow?
Strategic break! Punjab are on the back foot! We do believe so. Have to say, a lot depends on Bairstow if they are to win this game. He will have to stay there till the end and the others will have to bat around him. Can he take his side over the line? Lucknow will know his wicket and they will be well on course to win this game. Something tells me we are in for a brilliant finish.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Incredible over by Krunal Pandya. He ends his spell of 4 wickets with a wicket-maiden. This one was not far away from the stumps though. Quicker through the air, on the fourth stump. Rishi Dhawan tries to play it late but fails to connect.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Dhawan blocks it to point.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Rishi Dhawan blocks it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on the stumps, blocked out.
Rishi Dhawan is the new man in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! A loud appeal for LBW turned down. Lucknow opt to take the review. It is a loopy ball, pitching outside off and turns in a long way. Jitesh Sharma gets on the front foot and tries to defend it out but misses. He gets pinged on his pads. Although, the bat was really close to the ball as well. The review later confirms that it is pad first via the UltraEdge. The Ball Tracking confirms three reds and Jitesh Sharma has to walk back before he could even get his eye in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Sharma blocks it out watchfully.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. A really tidy over by Mohsin Khan. Length ball, on the pads, Jitesh Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for an easy single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Jitesh Sharma guides it towards short third man but this time is unable to find the gap.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bumper this time. Jitesh Sharma leaves it alone for the keeper. The umpire thinks this is very high and hence signals a wide.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Jonny Bairstow pushes it to cover for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Jonny Bairstow cuts it to point, not in the gap though.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Sharma gets off the mark straightaway. Slower ball again, on a length, outside off. Jitesh Sharma runs it down to third man for one.
Jitesh Sharma comes in at number 6.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohsin Khan comes back into the attack and strikes instantly. Khan serves a slower deliver, on a length, outside off. Liam Livingstone shuffles across and tries to scoop it over the keeper's head but fails to connect it well. The ball lobs behind the sticks where Quinton de Kock takes a dolly. Mohsin Khan is delighted. Punjab lose their fourth wicket.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Length, on off. Jonny Bairstow defends it to backward point. A dot to end the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, outside off. Liam Livingstone taps it to backward point for a quick single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Short, on off. Liam Livingstone goes back and blocks it to extra cover.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full, on off. Jonny Bairstow sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Jonny Bairstow blocks it to the off side.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased to long off.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Jonny Bairstow blocks it back to the bowler on the front foot. A brilliant over for Punjab, 18 runs come off it.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No need to run for that. Jonny Bairstow gets into the act as well. A juicy half-volley, outside off. Jonny Bairstow creams it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Really good batting. Darted on the pads, Liam Livingstone flicks it to mid-wicket for one more.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes. This is incredible hitting. Liam Livingstone is coming into his own now. It is full and on middle. Liam Livingstone uses his feet once again. This time though he clears the long on fence with ease.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Tossed up, full and outside off. Liam Livingstone dances down the track and smokes it over the long off fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full, on middle and leg. Bairstow tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
