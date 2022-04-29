Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Liam Livingstone b Kagiso Rabada.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another delivery on a length and outside off, Ayush Badoni looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! That is just wide of the fielder! Shorter in length and on off, Ayush pulls it wide of the fielder at mid-wicket for another couple.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Two to get off the mark! Shorter and around off, Ayush Badoni pulls it over mid-wicket for a couple.
Ayush Badoni comes out at number 6.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Lucknow are losing their way here! Not sure if this was needed from Pandya, especially right now. On middle, length. Pandya looks to go over long on but ends up mistiming it to the fielder there and it is taken nicely.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Three dots to end actually. A really good comeback by Arshdeep too after going for a boundary on the very first ball! A bumper on middle, Stoinis ducks under it. He wanted a wide but not given.
13.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is not a wicket where one can actually play the cut shots easily due to the extra bounce. Shorter and angling away from off. Stoinis slashes but misses.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pandya pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
Marcus Stoinis comes out at number 5.
13.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Not sure if that is exceptional fielding from Bairstow or just luck! It was poor running though from Hooda! Punjab have both the set-batters back in the hut in no time and they are back in the game. This is short and on middle, Pandya pulls it wide of deep square leg. They take one, go for another one. Bairstow picks it up and throws it towards the bowler's end. He manages to hit the stumps. It is taken upstairs and this time, replays show that the batter is short. He walks back after getting off to a start and not in a way he would have liked.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Gets in, in time! Hooda sends Krunal back in time! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. Krunal wants one but is sent back. Rishi from that position hits the stumps at the keeper's end. It is taken upstairs but replays show that the batter is safe.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timed wonderfully! It goes just over the head of the bowler. Fuller and on middle, this is timed over the bowler's head and into the long off fence. Another over which starts with a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A quick single to end the over! A really good comeback from Sharma. Went for 9 from his first three balls but got a wicket and only gave away a run on the next three! On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce evident yet again! Outside off and shorter. Pandya slashes but misses.
Krunal Pandya is the new man in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is brilliant from de Kock! He walked! The umpire was shaking his head but de Kock decides to walk off! This is short and outside off, de Kock slashes but edges it, a faint one to the keeper. Both the bowler and the keeper put in a loud appeal. Turned down. De Kock though is seen walking off. Gets a pat on the back from the bowler and rightly so. Sandeep Sharma gets his revenge and also breaks the stand that would have been really worrying Punjab. He falls 4 short of a half ton.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! That is a beautiful stroke! Second boundary in the over and that is 9 from the first three balls. A full toss outside off, de Kock waits and then guides it through point for a boundary. Lovely placement.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, de Kock looks to go over covers again, looks to hit it way too hard, he gets an underedge back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looking to bowl it well away from de Kock's hitting zone. Ends up bowling well wide outside off, left alone.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the last over and one to begin this one! This is right off the middle too and it races away. Full and outside off, de Kock slaps it through covers, this one races away to the fence.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been thumped and the last ball spoils the over somewhat! Not sure if that fancy run-up was needed. Chahar does do it often but not sure if it was needed this time. He comes from right-arm over across the wicket. He though bangs it short and on middle, this is crunched down the ground and into the long on fence.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fails to find the gap! Shorter and outside off, Hooda makes room and cuts but finds point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, de Kock looks to pull, it goes more off the inner half through square leg for one more.
11.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That was hit back really hard! It was a chance but a tough one. On middle, fuller, it is smashed back to the left of the bowler. Chahar gets both hands to it but spills it. Second life for de Kock.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This one lands short! Nicely flighted, dips as it gets to the batter. De Kock is done in by the flight. He ends up chipping it short of long off for one.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more and that could well be the momentum shifting over! 15 from it. On middle, shorter in length as Hooda steps out, he though works it through mid-wicket, in the gap for two.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Hooda works it towards mid-wicket and only a single this time.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Good work from Dhawan! Hooda makes room yet again, this is fuller and on middle, Hooda lofts it over covers. Dhawan at long off, runs to his left and kicks it into play. Two taken.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) That should have been two earlier on but in the end it is! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. Hooda calls for two but de Kock is not interested. The throw comes to the bowler who does not collect it cleanly and another run is taken.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Now makes room again, Liam bowls it down the leg side, left alone.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! That is absolutely massive! What a hit. This is tossed up on the leg pole, Hooda goes down on one knee and sends it sailing over the long on fence. Bowler under pressure now. Good start to the over for Lucknow.
