4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Outstanding 5 balls from Chameera, went for a biggie on the first but comes back strongly, takes a wicket and only gives away one. On off, Jonny Bairstow pushes it wide of mid off and gets off the mark.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and on middle, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
Jonny Bairstow walks out at number 3.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is an outstanding catch by Rahul and he is delighted. Mayank Agarwal who was looking dangerous, walks back. Dushmantha Chameera gets the breakthrough! This is full and on middle, Agarwal creams it but since it is way too full, he does not get the elevation he would have wanted and it goes to the left of Rahul at mid off who takes it well. He had to time his jump and he did. 119 needed in 92.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder this time! Shorter and on off, Agarwal cuts it hard but to point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Angles it into the pads, cramps the batter for room. Agarwal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That squirts off the outside edge and flies over the fence! Agarwal makes room again, this is fuller and on off. Agarwal looks to go over covers but this goes off the outside edge and sails over the third man fence.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Slashes but misses! A dot to end! Extra bounce. A slower bumper outside off, Dhawan looks to go after it but is beaten.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Really good batting! Length and on off, Agarwal guides it towards point for one.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is way too easy for Agarwal! Short and on the body, this is helped on its way to the backward square leg fence for a boundary. Holder has not started well. He has got away with a few deliveries.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Bangs this short and outside off, Dhawan slaps it towards deep point for one.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Another run! Angled into the pads, Agarwal works it through square leg for one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs this short and on the body, Dhawan looks to pull, he is hurried onto the shot, it hits the glove and rolls on the leg side for one.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a very clever shot! A boundary to end an expensive over and just the one Punjab needed! This is short and on middle, Agarwal arches his back and guides this over first slip for a boundary.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, Agarwal flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Over the fence, that should break the shackles! Agarwal makes room, this is full and on middle, Agarwal carves it over the point fence for a biggie. Much-needed.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Good running in the end! Length and on off, this one jags back in. Dhawan looks to defend, he gets an inside edge onto the body, it rolls on the off side. A run taken.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Agarwal takes one now! Length again and just outside off, he opens the face and plays it down to third man for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Well played in the end! Length and on off, shaping away. Dhawan opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single to end! Angled into the body, Dhawan works it through square leg for one. A tidy start from Lucknow.
1.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Chameera comes from around the wicket, Dhawan gives him the charge. It is shorter and outside off, Dhawan cuts but is beaten. Can he end the over well now?
1.4 overs (0 Run) Quite watchful from Dhawan to begin with! Length again and outside off, moves away. Easy leave.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This is the line to Dhawan, probably a little closer to the off pole. Length and outside off, left alone.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Does not get it right this time! Bowls it down the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Not sure if that is the right line to Dhawan.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Dhawan steps out, this is bowled shorter. On the body, Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the body.
1.1 overs (0 Run) That is a gem of a delivery! Length and on off, it seems to be coming back in but then lands and moves away. Dhawan is beaten as he tries to block.
Dushmantha Chameera to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another absolute beauty to end! Length again, this lands on off and moves away. Agarwal is beaten all ends up as he tries to defend. End of a really good over then from Khan.
0.5 over (0 Run) This one goes past the outside edge now. Now takes this one away from the batter, it is on a length and outside off. Agarwal looks to drive but is beaten.
0.4 over (0 Run) Very well bowled! Mohsin Khan goes slightly fuller this time, gets it to come back in. Agarwal guides it to point. He wants a run but is sent back.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That is a lucky boundary! De Kock had no chance! Agarwal makes room, this is short and Mohsin follows him. Extra bounce again. Agarwal fails to put bat on ball. It keeps swinging away from de Kock and goes down to the fine leg fence. Punjab are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) That is a good start by Mohsin Khan! A bumper to begin with! On middle, Mayank Agarwal lets it go through. Good pace and carry.
