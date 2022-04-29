Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
KL Rahul says there has not been much dew and hence, it is an even game and whoever plays well, will win. States it is now about enjoying their batting and they need to bat smartly. Informs they have one change, Manish misses out and Avesh Khan comes in.
Mayank Agarwal says they would want to know what they are chasing and informs they are playing the same team. Mentions the dew does not arrive and it is now more about trying to restrict them early and chase whatever they put up on board. Mentions the guys are quite flexible and if they win, then who plays and who does not is not an issue. Ends by saying he is looking forward to play against Rahul.
LUCKNOW (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (IN FOR Manish Pandey), Mohsin Khan.
PUNJAB (PLAYING XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - Punjab win the toss and ELECT TO FIELD!
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison says the straighter boundaries are longer. Adds one needs to bowl length and probably short on this wicket and there is even covering of grass in that area and the pacers will love it.
Lucknow have been really good so far. They sit in the top 4 with 5 games won and three lost out of the 8 they have played. Punjab on the other hand, have won and lost the same number of games. They have been a tad inconsistent so far but head into this game on the back of a good win. Can they continue the good work is what we will have to see. A win here will see them go level on points with the sides placed on 3rd and 4th. They'll have to play really well if they are to beat Lucknow. Toss and teams in a bit…
Three of the most successful franchise are struggling big time as Kolkata tasted yet another defeat at the hands of Delhi. It is a new day and two new teams will be facing of as the action shifts to Pune. It is a clash between the new entrants this year, Lucknow and Punjab. This promises to be an absolute cracker.
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 0/0. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.