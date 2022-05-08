Jos Buttler played a central role once again as Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down 190 to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Before his swashbuckling 16-ball 30 in RR's chase, Buttler also took a stunning catch to send the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion. Dhawan was getting settled, with opening partner Jonny Bairstow doing the heavy lifting in the early stages of PBKS' opening partnership, but in the final over of the Powerplay, the veteran left-hander tried to up the tempo and take on Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, as he came down the track to attack the wily spinner, he didn't connect as cleanly as he would have liked to and he tried to clear Buttler at mid-on. The ball was still quite high and Buttler took a big leap before plucking it out of the air with his right hand while twisting mid-air.

Watch: Jos Buttler's stunning catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball once again for Rajasthan Royals with his figures of 3/28 as Jonny Bairstow's half-century and a fiery 18-ball 38 from Jitesh Sharma powered PBKS to 189/5.

Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave RR a strong start in their chase, with the former taking 20 runs off a Kagiso Rabada over before falling prey to him off the final delivery.

RR skipper Sanju Samson played a cameo of 23 off 12 as Jaiswal kept them ticking.

After Samson fell, Devdutt Padikkal dropped anchor as Jaiswal brought up his first half-century of the season.

The young left-hander fell for 68 off 41 to Arshdeep Singh, but he had laid down the foundations for his team's win.

Shimron Hetmyer, who has been brilliant with the bat in the death overs, played yet another brilliant knock, smashing an unbeaten 31 off 16 to take the Royals over the line in the final over.

Royals were third on the IPL 2022 points table after their win.