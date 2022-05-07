Former India fast bowler RP Singh feels that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Khan got a "reality check" after he was taken for a few runs against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. Umran, who has played just 13 IPL matches, has impressed everyone with his ability to consistently bowl at over 150 kmph. So far this season, Umran has taken 15 wickets, but has been slightly expensive. While analysing the DC vs SRH game, RP Singh said that Umran needs to develop his skills and be more clever.

"You can see that he's perhaps in the preparation zone for the big stage, but isn't properly prepared yet. He was tried in the powerplay where he got a good drubbing and the same happened in the slog overs. So, you need to improve a lot. Pace isn't everything. You are a fast bowler with pace, which is a great thing but you also need some skill and use of the mind to go with that - you should know where to bowl against which batter," RP Singh said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

The 36-year-old, however, said that the youngster is on the right track.

"And you learn that with experience, can't do it after just two-three games, need a lot of time. Umran Malik is on the right path but this was a massive reality check that when you miss even by a small margin, you will get smashed," he added.

Umran conceded 52 runs and also failed to take a wicket as DC went on to post a total of 207 for three after being put into bat.

Even in the game against Chennai Super Kings, the SRH fast bowler went wicketless and was plundered for 48 runs off his four overs.

In reply, SRH were restricted to 186 for eight in 20 overs.