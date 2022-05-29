Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals had to be satisfied with the runners-up medal in IPL 2022 as his team lost by 7 wickets to Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But the Englishman finished on top of the coveted Orange Cap list as he ended the season as the highest run-getter, scoring 863 runs in 17 matches. He is now the second highest scorer in a single IPL season behind Virat Kohli's haul of 900-plus in the 2016 season.

Buttler scored 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries this season and was the best batter on show by a country mile.

Here is the updated Top 10 of the Orange Cap list for IPL 2022

1) Jos Buttler - 863 runs in 17 matches

2) KL Rahul - 616 runs in 15 matches

3) Quinton de Kock - 508 runs in 15 matches

4) Hardik Pandya - 487 runs in 15 matches

5) Shubman Gill - 483 runs in 16 matches

6) David Miller - 481 runs in 16 matches

7) Faf du Plessis - 468 runs in 16 matches

8) Shikhar Dhawan - 460 runs in 14 matches

9) Sanju Samson - 458 runs in 17 matches

10) Deepak Hooda - 451 runs in 15 matches