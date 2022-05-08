In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, some young players have come to the forefront and have hogged the limelight. Certain players have shown they have no stage fright and can perform under the most intense situations. One such player is Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma who played an unbeaten 38-run knock against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Former India batter Virender Sehwag reserved some high praise for Jitesh, saying he has impressed him more than Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan.

"He has impressed quite a bit so should we send him to Australia for the T20 World Cup? I am just asking because whoever scores runs, we keep them in the category of potential players for the World Cup. But no doubt, he played in remarkable fashion against Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan is a wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is a wicketkeeper-batter, Wriddhiman Saha is a wicketkeeper-batter but from all of them if there is someone who has impressed me the most is Jitesh Sharma," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"He has no fear, he comes into bat and expresses himself. He knows on what ball to play a shot over the covers, what ball I need to play over mid-off and mid-on. He hit Yuzvendra Chahal and he reminded me of VVS Laxman on how he used to hit against Shane Warne. He has impressed me quite a bit. I would take him to Australia as second wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup," he further stated.

Jitesh had come out to bat ahead of Liam Livingstone against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The right-handed batter played a knock of 38 off just 18 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes, helping PBKS post 189/5 in 20 overs.

However, the total did not prove to be enough as Rajasthan chased down the target with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.