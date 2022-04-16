Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down leg, Suryakumar Yadav leaves it alone. Wided.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Too full, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to sweeper cover for a run. The throw is a bit wayward from the deep as the ball goes over Quinton de Kock and the batters take a run off overthrows.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Tilak Varma looks to nudge but gets a leading edge to backward point. Suryakumar Yadav calls for a single and is halfway down but Tilak Varma is still searching for the ball. He starts his run late but gets to the other end easily.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma cuts it to backward point. Manish Pandey there dives to his left and stops the ball. Excellent fielding from Pandey!
Jason Holder is back into the attack.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, down leg. Suryakumar Yadav clips it to fine leg. There is a collision between Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni but the good thing is they both are okay. The batters take advantage of this and grab two.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Tilak Varma tucks it to deep square leg and crosses ends.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on top of off. Tilak Varma gets behind the line and keeps it out.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Tilak Varma clips it off the back foot to deep square leg for a brace.
Tilak Varma walks out to the middle.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Marcus Stoinis strikes in his first over and Lucknow are right on top at the moment. Mumbai's top order has been sent back to the pavilion and it is once again upto the middle order now to bat well. Back-of-a-length ball from Stoinis, outside off. Ishan Kishan hops and looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge and the ball goes on to disturb the stumps. Ishan Kishan is livid with himself as he walks back. Third wicket down for Mumbai!
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Ishan Kishan pats it back to the bowler.
Drinks! Lucknow have got rid of Dewald Brevis who was creating some havoc and will now look to just slow things down. Mumbai are off to a good start and now they will once again rely on Yadav to take this game deep. Marcus Stoinis is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav slashes it towards covers. End of the Powerplay, Mumbai are 57/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan gets another wicket and it's of the dangerous Dewald Brevis. He was looking to hit boundary every ball and was looking so dangerous but holes out this time. Avesh Khan bowls a full toss, on leg. Dewald Brevis makes room and sits down on one knee. He looks to smash this one over covers but hits it straight to Deepak Hooda at extra cover who takes a fine catch as the ball was travelling quickly. Lucknow are pumped up and a short but fiery innings from Brevis comes to an end. Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off, at 137.2 kph. Dewald Brevis looks to pull but misses out on this one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! He moves into the 30s off just 11 deliveries. Back of a length, outside off. Dewald Brevis stands tall and slaps it past the umpire for a boundary. That went like a bullet. Brevis is turning up the heat here. This is batting of the highest quality.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dewald Brevis means business! He is only dealing in boundaries. Touch fuller, on off. Dewald Brevis smacks it to deep mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Ishan Kishan pushes it towards covers for a single.
