Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and on middle, tucked to deep square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Changes the angle and comes over the wicket. Full and outside off. Rahul guides it to point.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Outstanding shot! Length ball, straight on middle. Rahul swings through the line and connects it beautifully. The ball sails high over cow corner for a biggie.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked in front of square on the leg side for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Pandey bunts it to deep square leg and collects a couple of runs.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle. Pandey nudges it to mid-wicket.
Drinks! Lucknow have got off to a flying start. KL Rahul is looking all set in the middle and Manish Pandey is giving him good company. Fabian Allen got the breakthrough for Mumbai but the bowlers need to contain runs and make the most of the pressure they built. Jaydev Unadkat comes back into the attack.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Back-to-back 10 run overs for Lucknow. Full and on off. Rahul goes inside-out, wide of long off for a couple of runs.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pandey knocks it to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tad short and outside off. Manish punches it to point where Brevis dives to his right and makes a good stop.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and outside off. Pandey dabs it to third man but straight to the fielder inside the ring.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off, spinning away, cut to deep point for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Freebie! A full toss, on middle. Rahul slams it over cow corner for a maximum.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and this time it is, Suryakumar Yadav! You do not see him doing mistakes everyday! A loopy ball, on middle. Pandey wrists it to deep mid-wicket. Yadav there lets it through his legs and concedes a boundary.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Flatter ball, outside off. Pandey opens the face of the bat and knocks it through the diving backward point fielder for a boundary.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and outside off. Pandey drives it through covers and the fielder in the deep fumbles and hence, the batters take a brace.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it full and on middle. Rahul skips down and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to deep cover for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, driven through covers for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Too full and outside off. Pandey drives it hard and straight to covers where Sharma collects it. It went on a bounce though. Rohit Sharma gives something for the fans to cheer as he celebrates.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on a length and on off. Rahul hangs back and tucks it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, eased down to long on for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Rahul plays it late to short third man for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, down the leg side. Pandey tries to hoick it behind the keeper but Kishan does well to walk across and get his pads in between.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Pandey pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Lucknow are 57 for 1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off, pushed to covers.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in some fashion! Full and wide outside off. Pandey frees his arms and smashes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat at No.3.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Fabian Allen on his debut gives a much needed breakthrough to Mumbai! That looked plumb and Quinton de Kock walked straight back without thinking of reviewing it. Flatter, on a length and drifting around middle. Quinton de Kock tries to reverse sweep it but misses and gets rapped on the pads. A huge appeal and up goes the finger. Mumbai will look to build on this now.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lucknow are off to a flier! Tossed up, full and on off. De Kock slog-sweeps it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie. 50 up for Lucknow and in some style!
5.1 overs (0 Run) Too full and angling on the pads. de Kock whips it straight to short fine leg.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 95/1. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.