Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is all we have from this game. The second match of the Super Saturday between Delhi and Bangalore have already started. So, you can switch the tabs and join us there. From here, it is goodbye!
KL Rahul is the Player of the Match for his brilliant century.
Marcus Stoinis is up for a chat. He says that it was a great evening. Tells that there were a lot of twists and turns and such things happen as this is a great competition. Tells that de Kock got them to a flier and Rahul played amazingly well. Mentions that everyone knew what they had to do. Tells that he had a different role compared to the last game but it paid off and is happy.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that it is hard to put it in words. Mentions that 199 on this pitch was chaseable and they needed partnerships but lacked that. Adds that Lucknow bat quite deep so they wanted their key bowlers at the backend but it didn't work out. Tells that Bumrah bowled very well but others need to pull up their socks. Says that every game they play, they try to find the best 11 and unless they win games, they can't get the right 11. Further adds that Rahul batted brilliantly and till the end and that is something which is missing in their top order. Ends by saying that he tries to prepare just like any other game but it is not coming off but he backs himself and just enjoys out there. Tells that it is not the end of the world, they have come back from a similar situation before and they will try to come back again.
The match was won in the fielding department. Mumbai made too many mistakes but Lucknow were on top of their game today. The players backed the bowlers who were outstanding throughout the game. It was a good batting pitch but Lucknow made sure to take wickets at regular intervals. The skipper, KL Rahul's ton did not go in vain as Lucknow bowled really well. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers who took three wickets while others kept the pressure from the other end as well. With this win, Lucknow move to second position with 8 points. Two newcomers on top of the point tables right now.
Mumbai were in trouble at the start by losing Rohit for yet another low score but it was Brevis's innings of 31 off 13 deliveries that helped them end the Powerplay on a high. He fell later and Mumbai were 3 down and looked upon Yadav once again to save them. SKY and Varma kept the scoreboard ticking and took the game deep. Few hopes were dead when Suryakumar Yadav perished but it was the big man, Pollard who kept the faith alive. A substantial innings was needed from him and something spectacular was required but the chase was just too big for the big man. Jaydev Unadkat and Murugan Ashwin tried hard but a lot was left at the end for them to chase.
When it rains it pours and it is pouring heavily right now on Mumbai. It is now 6 games without a win and Mumbai continue to be the prime holder of the wooden spoon. Credit to Lucknow who kept it simple and kept their nerve till the end.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Tymal Mills reaches out for it but misses. Dushmantha Chameera defends 25 runs off the final over. Mumbai lose their sixth match on the trot now. Lucknow win by18 runs!
Tymal Mills is the last man in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pollard holes out! Dushmantha Chameera goes full and outside off, Kieron Pollard swings his bat hard across the line to deep mid-wicket. Didn't get the elevation there and Marcus Stoinis charges forward to take a good sharp catch. That should be the game for Mumbai!
19.4 overs (0 Run) That should be that! A low full toss, on off. Kieron Pollard slams it to deep mid-wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah walks out now.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Full and outside off, Murugan Ashwin throws the kitchen sink at it but misses. Kieron Pollard had to get back on strike so he starts running. Quinton de Kock throws the ball aiming for the stumps at the striker's end but misses. However, the ball goes into the hands of Dushmantha Chameera and he underarms it at the bowler's end. Murugan Ashwin is caught well short. 19 needed off 3 now.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Where did that come from? Murugan Ashwin you beauty! Length ball, on off. Murugan Ashwin stays deep in the crease and dipatches the ball over long on for a maximum.
Murugan Ashwin walks out. He will be on the strike.
19.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A miscommunication between the batters and Jaydev Unadkat has been run out. Full and on middle and leg, Kieron Pollard whips it to deep mid-wicket. The batters take one and Pollard was a bit late to respond for the second run. Marcus Stoinis in the deep quickly throws the ball to Quinton de Kock and both the batters are stranded in the middle but Jaydev Unadkat sacrifices his life so that Kieron Pollard still stays out in the middle.
26 runs needed of the last over. Kieron Pollard on the strike. Can Dushmantha Chameera defend it?
18.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat whacks it to long off but Kieron Pollard denies the single. 26 needed off the final over.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! No matter how the runs come for Mumbai now! The dream is still alive for them. Fuller in length, angling in on leg. Jaydev Unadkat misses his slog and the ball goes off the pads past Quinton de Kock to fine leg for a boundary. Quinton de Kock dived to his left but the ball was just out of his reach. Little bit of luck going in Mumbai's way.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is superb batting! Full and on middle, Jaydev Unadkat hammers it straight down the ground for a boundary. Mumbai crowd is enjoying this!
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Jaydev Unadkat is still giving Mumbai some hopes! Back of a length, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat goes down on one knee and pummels it over long on for a maximum.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Brilliant bowling from Holder! A yorker, on leg. Kieron Pollard looks to flick but gets an edge to short third man and the batters take a single. 40 needed off 10 balls. Kieron Pollard is off strike. Advantage Lucknow!
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, outside off. Kieron Pollard gets behind the line and drives it to deep extra cover. He is desperate to come back for the second run and gets it easily at the end.
43 runs needed in 12 balls. Kieron Pollard changes his gloves and he will now face his fellow West Indian, Jason Holder.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss, on off. Jaydev Unadkat swings his bat but mistimes it this time to cover. Brabourne Stadium has turned to silence but Kieron Pollard is still out there. Can he pull off a heist?
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap, finds the boundary! A low dipping full toss, outside off, Jaydev Unadkat makes room and drives it through covers for a boundary.
Jaydev Unadkat walks out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent catch from Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan bags his third wicket. Length ball, outside off. Fabian Allen goes for a big hit on the leg side but ends up slicing the ball to short third man. The ball was travelling quickly but Dushmantha Chameera takes a sharo catch right in front of his head. A crucial wicket for Lucknow. 47 needed off 14 balls now!
17.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent bowling under pressure! A low full toss, outside off. Kieron Pollard could only work it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A crucial dot! Full and outside off, Kieron Pollard goes for a big heave but this time gets an inside edge onto the pads.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pollard starts the over with a boundary! A perfect start for Mumbai! Length ball, touch fuller, outside off. Kieron Pollard tonks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Avesh Khan is back on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Fabian Allen thrashes it to mid off. Jason Holder there does very well to stop the ball from racing away. Saves two runs for his side. 52 needed off 18!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Better from Chameera! Brave delivery this! Full and angling away outside off, Fabian Allen has a big hoick at it but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Dushmantha Chameera comes 'round the wicket and bowls it full, outside off. Kieron Pollard smacks it hard to long on but there is a fielder there and will only get a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Kieron Pollard has arrived and Mumbai are still in this game. Short ball from Dushmantha Chameera, on leg. Kieron Pollard pulls it over long on for another killer blow. Two in two for the big guy.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed for Mumbai! Right in the slot, outside off. Kieron Pollard stands tall and hammers it all the way over long on for a biggie. Mumbai fans are loving this. If anyone can win this game here for Mumbai, it is Pollard!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Fabian Allen sits back and slams it hard to long off but only for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Fabian Allen pushes it to deep cover for a run. 68 needed off 24 balls!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Fabian Allen lets it be.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! Full and outside off, Fabian Allen reaches out for it and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
Fabian Allen comes in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A lot of Mumbai's hopes were on Suryakumar Yadav and he has holded out. The required rate was creeping up and Suryakumar Yadav had to go for a big shot. Short ball from Ravi Bishnoi on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and swivel-pulls it to deep square leg. It's a long side of the boundary and SKY doesn't quite get the distance. Krishnappa Gowtham, the substitute fielder, settles under the ball and takes the catch easily.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Kieron Pollard mistimes it to deep mid-wicket as his bottom hand comes off. Only a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and quick, on off. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
