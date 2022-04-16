Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and targeting the stumps. Rahul jams it out to long on for one more.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, on leg. Hooda digs it out to long on for a single. Another misfield there but does not steal a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker to start with, on leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Slants it on the pads. Rahul fails to flick it and the ball rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CENTURY FOR KL RAHUL! He loves to play against Mumbai and he shows his class once again. A length ball, outside off. Rahul cuts it past point for a boundary. A marvelous innings from the skipper and will look to end on a high now. Removes the helmet and takes all the applause from his teammates.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! A length ball, angling down the leg side. Hooda misses his pull. The keeper does really well to get a hand on it. A single taken.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fullish delivery, outside off. Hooda looks to drive hard but slices it over point and the ball races away into the fence.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MUSCLED! A length ball, on off. Hooda stands tall and powers it over long on for a maximum. Lucknow surely will target this over and milk from it.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball with lack of pace there. Rahul waits and hits it to long on for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mills continues to leak runs! Short of a length and outside off. Rahul hangs back and cuts it hard to backward point for a boundary.
Tymal Mills (2-0-33-0) comes back on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Angles a low full toss, on middle, KL pushes it to long on and will keep the strike.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Rahul smashes it hard to covers where the fielder makes a good stop as that was traveling to the ropes. Two runs taken.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Outside off. Rahul swings hard but misses. A wide called.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, drilled to long on for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this full ball is hit to long off.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, outside off, just near the tramline, Rahul leaves it. A wide given, was a very close call.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Hooda miscues his push on the leg side and will only get a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, Rahul works it to long on for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Rahul whacks it but straight to deep square leg. Times it well but gets only a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length and on leg. Rahul makes room and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, cut to point for a sharp single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss, outside off. Rahul smashes it to deep point. Allen at sweeper cover, runs and slides but fumbles to hold onto it. Another misfield from Mumbai.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, slanting way outside off. Left alone for a wide.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball from over the wicket and outside off, pushed to long off for a single.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Just what Mumbai needed! A full ball, angling across, outside off. Stoinis looks to go downtown but toe ends his shot, in the air and to covers where Rohit Sharma takes a sharp catch.
Drinks! KL Rahul is batting superbly and Marcus Stoinis will also now look to shift gears in these final four overs. Lucknow are in a good position to get over 200 and anything under that might be disappointing. Mumbai have found it tough so far to contain runs but they need their bowlers to do well at the backend and restrict Lucknow to anything below 200.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Bumrah misses his line and serves a friendly full toss, it is pushed to long on for a couple of runs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A quick single! Length ball, outside off. Stoinis punches it to the cover fielder and scampers across for a quick single
15.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, on middle. Rahul squeezes it out to mid on for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, at 126 clicks, outside off. Stoinis looks to push but gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slower and on off. Stoinis defends it to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A full toss, on middle. Stoinis drives it back on the other side of the stumps. Rahul was out of his crease but Bumrah didn't touch the ball.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.4 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 198/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.