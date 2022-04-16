Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off, driven to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off. Varma guides it straight to point.
Drinks! Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have started to shift gears at about right time and the momentum is back with Mumbai. The required rate is still 12 but if these two get going, things can quickly get out of Lucknow's grasp so they will look to break this stand as soon as possible and get the momentum back. Avesh Khan (2-0-18-2) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, this is hit to deep point for a single. 84 runs needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap! Second boundary of the over! Shorter and around off. Varma steps across and punches it hard through extra covers for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A single as Yadav works this full ball to deep mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on leg. Varma tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Yadav drives it to long off for one more.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mumbai changing the gears now! Beautiful shot this! Tossed up, outside off. Yadav leans and caresses it through covers for a boundary. The stand crosses the 50-run mark now.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 11 runs off the over then! Floated, on middle. Varam looks to reverse sweep it, does not time it well but hits it in the vacant square region on the off side for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Drops the pace there and serves it on middle, it is drilled down to long on for one. 100 up as well!
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Too full and on middle. Yadav heaves it in the gap, between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss, from around the wicket, on middle. Varma whips it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted in the air, on a length and straying outside off. Varma looks to cut but misses.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Yadav hangs back and slaps it to deep cover for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, sliding around leg. Yadav turns it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off, was the googly. Varma cuts it to deep point for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Yadav pushes it to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. Varma looks to cut but bottom edges it to third man. The fielder gives a chase and does well to keep it down to two.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Yadav going inside-out over covers for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.3 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 200, are 118/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.