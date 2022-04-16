Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Fabian Allen comes over the wicket and bowls it on the pads, KL Rahul goes down on one knee and clobbers it over deep backward square leg for another biggie. Huge over for Lucknow. 18 runs coming off it. 150 up as well with that maximum!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Marcus Stoinis goes deep and smacks it to long off for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked to deep square leg for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, outside off. KL Rahul misses his cut.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Disappeared! Allen bowls it short again, on middle. KL Rahul rocks back and pulls it with disdain over deep mid-wicket. Clears the distance with ease!
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul continues on his merry way! Short and outside off, KL Rahul cuts it hard and to deep backward point. The ball races away to the fence in a flash.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on the pads. Marcus Stoinis keeps it out.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, on middle. KL Rahul rocks back and looks to tuck but gets a top edge to long on for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Marcus Stoinis eases it down to long on now for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stoinis doesn't waste any time to get going! It is full and on off, right in the arc of Stoinis who picks the googly and hammers it all the way over long on for a biggie. A 104-metre hit that! Massive!
Marcus Stoinis gets the promotion as he walks out.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Murugan Ashwin gets the much-needed breakthrough as both the batters were looking in good touch. A googly on leg, was a quicker one as well. Manish Pandey fails to pick it up and he looks to heave it on the leg side but misses. The ball goes through the gate and the leg stump is uprooted. Murugan Ashwin breaks the 72-run stand and can Mumbai now pull things back from here?
13.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Little bit of flight given outside off, Manish Pandey tries to slap it but misses.
Murugan Ashwin to bowl his final over.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over! Sit back and admire KL Rahul! A poor delivery from Tymal Mills and he knows it too. Short and on leg, KL Rahul swivels and pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary. 18 runs off the over. A great one for Lucknow!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Pandey drives it to long off for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exellent shot! Both these batters are targeting this over it seems! Short and too straight down leg, Manish Pandey swivels and helps it on it's way to fine leg for another boundary. Tymal Mills is proving to be very expensive in this match.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is why Manish Pandey is dangerous! On a length, on off. Manish Pandey keeps his eyes on the ball and plays it late. He gets forward and caresses it past point to pick up a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. KL Rahul mistimes his pull to fine leg for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full and outside off, KL Rahul opens the face of the bat and steers it past backward point. The fielder in the deep dives to his right and gets fingertips on it but the ball still touches the ropes.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Dewald Brevis could not stop the ball! Fraction short, on middle and leg. Manish Pandey pulls it with a lot of power to deep mid-wicket. Dewald Brevis dives but could not stop the ball. A boundary!
11.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, tailing into Rahul, KL Rahul looks to whip but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to cover and the batters take a leg bye. An appeal from Jasprit Bumrah for an lbw but the umpire says no.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. KL Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep! Fifty for KL Rahul! His 29th fifty overall and second this season. Back of a length, on middle and leg. KL Rahul works it off his hips to deep backward square leg. Dewald Brevis from deep square leg runs across and dives to stop the ball from running away. Saves two runs for his side. KL Rahul has played a fine knock and will look to stay till the end.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Manish Pandey drives it straight down the ground. The ball ricochets off Bumrah's shoes and rolls towards extra cover for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in on middle. Manish Pandey tries to flick but misses. The ball goes off the pads to point. A mild appeal from Bumrah for an lbw but the ball was going down leg.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Manish Pandey nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Pretty tidy over from Allen. Just 4 runs off it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, KL Rahul stands tall and slaps it to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut past cover-point for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Manish Pandey looks to drive but ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, driven back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, outside off. KL Rahul slaps it to deep cover for a single.
