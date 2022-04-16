Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant over for Mumbai, 20 runs off the over. Touch fuller and outside off. Brevis charges down the track and slashes it over mid off for yet another boundary.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! A length ball, outside off, no pace there. Brevis waits a bit more before punching it through cover-point, through the gap and into the fence.
4.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! A pacy short ball, on middle. Brevis misses his pull. The keeper leaps but to no avail as it rolls over him and into the fence.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brevis loves to go down the ground! Length and around off. Brevis hangs back, stands tall and thumps it over long on for a biggie. He does not even look at the ball after hitting.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! A length ball, around off, extra pace there. Brevis looks to defend but misses. The ball bounces over the top of off pole.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle. Kishan hammers it to deep mid-wicket and will only get a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Kishan pulls it but straight to short fine leg.
Change of ends for Dushmantha Chameera. Went for 5 runs in his first over.
3.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and on off, Kishan hits it to long on for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and slanting outside off. Ishan drives but finds the cover fielder.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short again but quicker and on off. Brevis works it to long on for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, pushed back to Bishnoi.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and drifting down the leg side. Brevis misses his pull shot.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Might be the googly, around off. Brevis looks to punch but gets a thick outside edge, wide of first slip and to third man for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Kishan leans and pushes it wide of mid off for a run.
Ravi Bishnoi is brought into the attack now. He replaces Dushmantha Chameera.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On middle. Brevis pushes it straight to mid on.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark! A length ball, outside off. Brevis punches it with exclusive timing, through covers for a boundary.
Dewald Brevis walks out to bat at No.3.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A string of low scores continues for Rohit Sharma! This is on a length and outside off. Khan keeps bowling in the same channel and Sharma tries to open the face of the bat and tries to guide it down but gets a faint inside edge to the keeper, Quinton de Kock who takes it low. Avesh Khan gets the breakthrough and Lucknow will look to generate some more pressure.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Around off. Defended to covers.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! A length ball, around off. Rohit Sharma stands on one leg and whips it across to mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A good length ball, outside off. Rohit looks to push inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, down the leg side. Sharma misses his flick.
Avesh Khan is introduced into the attack. He replaces Jason Holder.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and angling on the hips. Kishan looks to pull but misses.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of defense, says Kishan! A length ball, on off. Kishan hits it through the line and past the bowler for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, good shape there. Kishan tries to ride it behind but misses.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. A flick of wrists from Kishan as he hits it aerially and to mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, on middle. Sharma steps across and pushes it to mid on for a sharp single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just outside off. Sharma covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper.
Dushmantha Chameera to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short of a length, slower and around off. Kishan hops and drops it to the gully region. No run there.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full, slanting around middle. Sharma bunts it to deep square leg to get off the mark with a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) On the pads, it is tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length and outside off. Kishan is a touch early as he punches it to covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full ball, around off. Kishan leans and pushes it to mid off.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start for Mumbai! On a length and angling on the pads. Kishan looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and beats the diving short fine leg for a boundary.
