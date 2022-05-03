Ahead of Mumbai Indians' (MI) upcoming match vs Gujarat Titans (GT), Tim David was seen smacking a huge six during a practice session. The batter has featured only thrice for MI this season and played a crucial unbeaten match-winning knock in their previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was also their first win of the ongoing IPL 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 20 runs off nine balls which helped MI reach 161 for five, successfully chasing down a target of 159 runs. During his knock, he also hammered two fours and a maximum.

Here is the video of David's mammoth six during training for MI:

During the mega auction this year, David attracted plenty of interest and was involved in a mega-bidding war. He was finally purchased by MI for Rs 8.25 crore.

Last season, he made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

This year, he has registered only 33 runs in three games. Considering he helped end MI's eight-match losing streak, David is expected to keep his place in the playing XI for their upcoming fixture.

Mumbai are bottom of the standings and are out of contention for a playoff spot.

Promoted

GT currently lead the standings with 16 points from nine games. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are second, followed by RR in third spot. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy fourth place, RCB are fifth and Delhi Capitals (DC) are sixth in the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh in the standings, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in eighth, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in ninth position respectively.