The Indian Premier League has seen players from different countries play with each other and come closer as a result. However, some players - like Shikhar Dhawan - prefer to play their cards close to the chest when it comes to discussing their own techniques and limitations with overseas teammates, so as to not give them an advantage when they face off against each other at the international stage. Mohammad Kaif, who was an assistant coach at Delhi Capitals until last season, recalled a story when Dhawan refrained from revealing his weaknesses to Marcus Stoinis.

Dhawan and Stoinis were both a part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, and during a practice game - that was being umpired by Kaif - the two were on opposite sides.

"There was this practice game going on last year. We try to maintain the tempo of an IPL match in practice games. Stoinis was bowling with the new ball and Dhawan was on strike. Dhawan took a single and I was umpiring. So when Dhawan came to the other end, Stoinis asked him, 'Should I change my field placement? Should I keep the fine leg up against you? What kind of field placement should I keep for you?'" Kaif narrated while speaking to Sportskeeda.

"Shikhar said, 'no, this is fine. This is a very good field.' Then Stoinis went for his run-up and Shikhar turned to me and said with a laugh, 'Why should I tell him about my weakness? I have to play the World Cup in UAE. Why should I discuss my weakness with the bowlers?'" Kaif recalled.

The second half of IPL 2021 was played in the UAE, which was also host to the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"I realised then that even when these guys play together, no one wants to discuss their weakness. He eventually didn't tell him where to set the field. It did make me realise how smart batters are. They don't reveal all their secrets so that they can survive," the former India cricketer said.

He said that both players shared a good equation, but when it came to cricket, Dhawan wanted to keep his professional edge.

Promoted

"Stoinis and Shikhar are good friends. But Dhawan didn't discuss his weaknesses during the IPL. People think that Dhawan is very casual and fun-loving, but behind that, there is a process, planning and smartness. This just shows how smart Dhawan is," Kaif said.

Both players were released by DC ahead of the ongoing season of the IPL. While Stoinis was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the pre-auction draft, Dhawan was bought by Punjab Kings in the Mega Auction in February.