MS Dhoni gave a timely reminder to world cricket that he is still the best in the business when it comes to finishing off matches. Aged 40, and having relinquished the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, many wondered if this could be Dhoni's last season in the Indian Premier League but the former India captain showed that he still has a lot left in the locker. In the IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians, CSK needed 17 off the last over to win. They lost Dwaine Pretorius on the first ball. Dwayne Bravo took a single off the first ball to put Dhoni back on strike. CSK now needed 16 off four balls. Dhoni did what he does best, finished off things in style by hitting a six, followed by a four, then a double before hitting a boundary off the final ball to take his team home.

As he walked off the ground, his teammates led by new captain Ravindra Jadeja walked over to congratulate the Indian legend. Before shaking his hands, Jadeja bowed to Dhoni which brought a smile to the latter's face.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant gesture for Dhoni here:

Electing to bowl, CSK had Mumbai in all sorts of problems having reduced them to 23 for three. But a fine knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (32), Tilak Varma (51) and a late flourish from Jaydev Unadkat (19 off 9) helped MI post 155 for seven.

Promoted

CSK's chase got off to the worst possible start with Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed for a golden duck. Robin Uthappa (30) and Ambati Rayudu (40) steadied the innings before Dhoni brought out his finishing act to help his team record only their second win this season.

Record champions Mumbai, on the other hand, are having a torrid time this season, losing all seven of the matches they have played so far.