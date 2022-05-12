Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. MI are bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table with four points from 11 games, including two wins and nine defeats. Already out of contention for the play-offs, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost by 52 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Here's MI's predicted XI vs CSK:

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain was dismissed cheaply against KKR, losing his wicket after mustering only two runs off six balls. With three games remaining, he will be hoping to find some form.

Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batter registered 51 runs off 43 balls against Kolkata but hasn't yet been able to justify his huge price tag this season.

Tilak Varma: One of the positives for MI this season, Tilak Varma has been a reliable member within the team's setup and will be aiming to impress.

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh failed to impress against KKR and could only add 12 runs to the scoreboard.

Tim David: Tim David has been very inconsistent for MI this season. He will be hoping to maintain some momentum in the next three fixtures.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard's disappointing form this season continued in the previous fixture too as the all-rounder was dismissed after registering only 15 runs. He also conceded 26 runs in two overs.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams took a wicket in four overs against KKR, conceding 26 runs.

Murugan Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin has taken nine wickets in IPL 2022, in eight fixtures.

Kumar Kartikeya: Kumar Kartikeya was in good form against Kolkata and took two wickets in three overs.

Promoted

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer bagged his maiden IPL five-wicket haul against KKR and will be aiming to add to his tally in the next game.

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith has failed to have a major impact in IPL 2022 and has taken only five wickets in five games.

