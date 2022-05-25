Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. KL Rahul works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding once again by Wanindu Hasaranga! He's been terrific in the field. A shorter ball, wide of off. Deepak Hooda uppercuts it towards deep point. Wanindu Hasaranga runs to his right, takes the catch cleanly, and slides down in the process. He realizes he is about to touch the boundary ropes and releases the ball just in time. Not a wicket, but he saved important runs for his side. Top effort!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Another shorter ball, slower in pace, outside off. KL Rahul taps it towards short third man and scampers across to the other end. Deepak Hooda leaves his crease late. Josh Hazlewood throws it directly at the striker's end but he misses. Deepak Hooda was nowhere near the crease!
9.1 overs (0 Run) Harshal Patel begins with a shorter ball, around off. KL Rahul taps it off the back foot towards cover. No run taken!
Drinks! Boundaries are not flowing freely but Lucknow are keeping the required run rate in check. With still KL Rahul out there anything is possible. Bangalore have done well so far and they will hope that wickets keep coming as well.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length this time, around middle. KL Rahul uses the depth of his crease and pulls it towards the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A loopy ball, outside off, full in length. KL Rahul gets down on his knee and looks to sweep this away but he misses.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around middle and leg. Deepak Hooda shimmies down the track and heaves this towards deep square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, a leg-break, around off. KL Rahul flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller now, around middle and leg. Deepak Hooda dances down the pitch and knocks it towards mid-wicket for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, spinning away, around off. KL Rahul knocks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, firing it on the pads. Deepak Hooda works it away towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, shorter ball. Deepak Hooda looks to tuck this away but he misses. Wide called.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, shot! That had class written all over it! A fuller ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda makes room, and goes inside-out over cover for a biggie.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, darting it on the pads. KL Rahul tucks it towards square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one again, down the leg side. Deepak Hooda makes room and steps down the pitch. He heaves this one but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter one now, around off. KL Rahul makes room and slaps it towards sweeper cover. Single taken!
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, fuller, around middle. KL Rahul pushes it to the right of the bowler.
Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter, flatter, outside off. KL Rahul punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on this occasion, around off. Deepak Hooda pushes it to long off for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another loopy delivery, full, around off. KL Rahul pushes it towards point and takes a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full, around off. KL Rahul defends it out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off, fuller in length. Deepak Hooda sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball was in the air but lands short of Virat Kohli there. One taken!
6.1 overs (1 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga begins with a full toss, tosses it up, around middle. KL Rahul knocks it down to long on for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, around middle and off. KL Rahul pushes it towards mid off for a single. Lucknow are 62 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, outside off. KL Rahul guides it towards Wanindu Hasaranga at point. He dives to his right and makes an amazing stop. The umpires check if that's a fair catch. The replay shows that the ball goes directly off the bat towards Wanindu Hasaranga, but it bounces just before him. Not out says the third umpire!
What happened there? Is that a fair catch? It is an umpire review. Not a bump ball clearly. The third umpire thinks the ball bounced in front of the fielder and Not out it is.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Mohammed Siraj hits the deck hard once again, around middle. KL Rahul once again dispatches this one high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Back of a length, around off, some extra bounce there as well! KL Rahul looks to block this but the ball goes off his outer half and falls just short of the short third man fielder.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is even better! Shorter ball, around the leg pole. KL Rahul pulls this over deep square leg for a biggie. 10 runs off the first two balls!
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! On a length, around middle and leg. KL Rahul pulls this over mid-wicket for a boundary.
