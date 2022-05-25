Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it near around off. Maxwell works it to long off and will keep the strike.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not a good follow-up delivery this, fuller and in the slot. Maxwell will clear this all day long as he smashes it straight down the ground for a biggie.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Another proper leg-breaker, fuller and outside off. Maxwell looks to push but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A leggie from Bishnoi, outside off. Glenn looks to cut but misses.
9.2 overs (0 Run) BIG SWING AND A MISS! Fuller ball and outside off. Maxwell tries to reverse-hit as he kneels down but misses it.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Patidar drills it to the right of the bowler.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Patidar is making sure runs keep flowing despite a wicket! Shorter and around off, angling in. Patidar rocks back and pulls it, gets more height but enough distance to clear the deep backward square leg fence.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length. Maxwell punches it to deep point for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Virat Kohli goes now after a patchy innings. He was playing the second fiddle to Patidar but holes one out here. Virat Kohli makes room on the off side and Khan follows it with a short ball, around off. Kohli tries to upper-cut but without much conviction and Mohsin Khan from third man runs to his right and takes it near the fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, this one comes with the angle. Kohli tries to cut but the ball skids through and whizzes past his inside edge.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off. Patidar guides it to sweeper cover for a single.
Avesh Khan comes back to bowl. He went for 8 runs in his first over!
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running here and Virat Kohli is enjoying each and every run he is making. Flatter and on middle. Virat flicks it with soft hands to square leg and comes back for the second run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, flighted and outside off. Patidar mistimes his shot to square leg for one more.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is punched to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) A googly, fuller and on middle. Kohli nudges it to backward square leg where the fielder fails to stop and the man in the deep comes to his rescue. Two runs taken.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slides this one down the leg side. Kohli misses his flick.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short but the ball doesn't bounce much. Patidar pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Kohli turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rajat Patidar has been given the license to go big! On a length and on middle. Patidar shifts on the back foot and whacks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 8 runs off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is dabbed away to third man for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller. Rajat shuffles across and tucks it to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short in length and outside off, at 143 clicks. Patidar looks to push this but misses.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and slanting around middle. Patidar looks to pull but gets hit high on the pads.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, angling around middle. Patidar wrists it wide of long on for a brace.
Strategic break! What a Powerplay this has been for Bangalore! After losing Faf du Plessis in the first over, Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli have recovered well and are scoring runs freely. They have made perfect use of the field restrictions. Lucknow needs wickets, and they need them quick! Also, Dushmantha Chameera comes back into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller and it is hit to covers for a single. Excellent from Bangalore as 20 runs come off it. They end the Powerplay at 52 for 1.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everything Patidar is touching right now, turns into gold. Flatter ball, outside off. Patidar punches it again and this time bisects the cover region with ease for a boundary.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Patidar is closing the Powerplay on a high! Touch short and around off. Patidar stays leg side and punches off the back foot and all the way over long off for a biggie.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time the shot is even better! This is too easy for Patidar. In the slot, on middle and he smashes it quite nicely over mid on for a boundary.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Patidar is taking the charge! Tossed up, on middle. Patidar hangs back and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and sliding on the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
