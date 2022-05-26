Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Halt in play! There is a pitch invader...
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! A pace on delivery, short in length, around off. Dushmantha Chameera pulls it high over long on for a biggie. 16 needed off 3 balls. Can Dushmantha Chameera do this?
19.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball, short in length. Dushmantha Chameera looks to pull this but he misses. Dinesh Karthik collects the ball quickly and whips the bails off. The umpire checks if Dushmantha Chameera is inside his crease. Yes, he is! 22 off 4 balls.
Is that run out? Dushmantha Chameera is well in. Not out it is.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A shorter ball, wide of off. Dushmantha Chameera leaves it alone. Wide called!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop! It's that man again, Wanindu Hasaranga! A fuller ball, outside off. Evin Lewis drives it powerfully towards cover. Wanindu Hasaranga dives to his left and makes a terrific stop. Single taken!
24 runs needed off the last over. Harshal Patel to bowl it.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This game is still alive! A fuller ball, around middle. Dushmantha Chameera drills it straight down the ground for a boundary. 24 needed off 6 balls.
Dushmantha Chameera walks in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust! Josh Hazlewood has changed the game completely in Bangalore's favour here! What an over from him. Back-to-back wicket for him. Another full toss, around middle. Krunal Pandya looks to flick this away but he gets a leading edge back to the bowler. Josh Hazlewood grabs it easily. Krunal Pandya walks back and Josh Hazlewood is on a hat-trick!
Huge, huge wicket for Bangalore at a very crucial time! Massive one! Pressure on Lucknow as they need 28 runs in 8 balls. Krunal Pandya walks out to the middle.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! KL Rahul departs! Bangalore have got the wicket they were looking for! A massive wicket at a crucial time! A full toss, outside off. KL Rahul shuffles across and tries to scoop this towards fine leg. But the ball lobs up and lands straight to the fielder at short fine leg. Shahbaz Ahmed there pouches it safely. Is this the game for Bangalore?
18.3 overs (1 Run) Bye! Well bowled! A slower length ball, outside off. Evin Lewis looks to pull this away but he misses. KL Rahul leaves his crease and the batters seak in a bye. Dinesh Karthik does throw the ball back to Josh Hazlewood, but he fails to collect it cleanly.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one down the leg side, fuller in length. This time Evin Lewis lets it go through. Wide called!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, fuller ball. Evin Lewis looks to flick this but he misses. Wide given!
18.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. KL Rahul knocks it towards long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! This time it's outside the tramline! A fuller ball, slower again, wide of off. KL Rahul looks to reverse-hit this but he bails out in the end. Wide called!
18.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery to begin with! A slower fuller ball, wide of off. KL Rahul leaves it alone thinking it's a little too wide. But it's well within.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the penultimate over! 33 runs needed now.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A slower one, fuller ball, outside off. Evin Lewis swings his bat at it but he misses. What an over this has been from Harshal Patel! Lucknow now needs 33 off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A slower, half-tracker, around middle and leg. KL Rahul pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. Evin Lewis drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Evin Lewis is the new man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An excellent comeback from Harshal Patel! He gets the big wicket of Marcus Stoinis now. Harshal Patel hits the deck hard as he serves a short ball, outside off. Marcus Stoinis slaps it towards deep cover. Nothing wrong with that shot, but it goes straight in the hands of Rajat Patidar there!
17.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now! Good comeback from Harshal Patel! Another short ball, outside off. Marcus Stoinis leaves it alone.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Much better from Harshal Patel! He changes to over the wicket now, serves a shorter ball, outside off, slower in pace. Marcus Stoinis looks to pull this away but he misses.
17.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Oh, dear! Not what Bangalore wants at this stage, but bonus runs for Lucknow. A shorter ball, once again wide of off from 'round the wicket. Marcus Stoinis looks to cut this away but he misses. Dinesh Karthik also fails to grab the ball and its rolls away towards the third man fence for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Very wide of off this time from 'round the wicket. Marcus Stoinis fails to reach the ball. Wide called.
Harshal Patel (2-0-8-0) to bowl now.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Marcus Stoinis lifts it over the bowler's head towards long off. The fielder there collects the ball on the bounce. Single taken! 41 needed off 18 balls now.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker, shorter, around middle. KL Rahul pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Another fuller ball, around middle. KL Rahul walks across and looks to sweep this again. The ball goes off the inside edge this time past short fine leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Lovely shot! Fullish ball, around middle. KL Rahul shuffles across early, gets down on his knee and sweeps it high over fine leg for a biggie.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Marcus Stoinis miscues his sweep shot towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and leg. KL Rahul steps down the pitch and knocks it towards long on for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery to end the over! A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Marcus Stoinis looks to drive this one but he misses. 55 runs needed off 24 balls.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another short delivery, wide of off. Marcus Stoinis leaves it alone. Wide called.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, at around 142 clicks. KL Rahul pushes it towards cover and rotates the strike.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Much needed six for Lucknow! Another shorter ball, outside off. KL Rahul slaps this high over long on for a biggie.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another excellent delivery! A slower ball, short in length, wide of off. KL Rahul leaves it alone.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Marcus Stoinis digs it out towards point and takes a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A shorter ball, outside off. KL Rahul pulls it towards long on for a single.
Match Reports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 208, are 193/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.