Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase! The players are out in the middle. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul will open the batting for Lucknow.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Now then, Bangalore have posted a humongous total on the board. But we all know the pitch here in Kolkata is an absolute belter and we cannot count Lucknow out of this chase. Stay tuned for the second essay!
Rajat Patidar (112* off 44) is down for a chat. He says he is feeling good, the team is happy, and informs the wicket was good to bat on. Says the target is big and they need to bowl tight to defend this. Adds that he was just trying to time it well. Tells that he wasn't targeting a century but giving his team a good finish.
Well for Lucknow, they have only themselves to blame! After electing to bowl first, they got the prized scalp of Faf du Plessis in the first over. But they leaked runs in the Powerplay. They fought back well by grabbing a few wickets in the middle phase, but they no answers to the power-hitting displayed by Rajat Patidar. Amidst all the carnage, Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers he grabbed one wicket and gave away just 25 runs, while all the other bowlers were taken to the cleaners. It's up to the batters now! They have enough firepower in their ranks and can chase this down.
Bangalore's innings was all about one man, Rajat Patidar! It felt like he was playing a different game altogether! Everything that he touched, turned to gold and as a result, he notched up his century. Not to forget the cameo by Dinesh Karthik that eventually helped Bangalore cross the 200 mark. After losing Faf du Plessis early, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar recovered well and put up a good show in the Powerplay. However, Virat Kohli perished soon after, Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a timid score as well. They did lose their way in the middle, but the partnership between Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik made sure Bangalore finished with plenty of runs on the board.
Phew! What an end to this innings! 84 runs off the last 5 overs, a partnership of 92 runs off 41 balls from Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar has guided Bangalore to a mammoth total of 207! It's been a treat for all the fans at Eden Gardens, they have witnessed a stupendous batting show here. Absolute carnage! A tough task ahead for Lucknow.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Fuller and outside off. Patidar drives it to long off for a single. Bangalore finish with a mammoth total of 207/4.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and around off. Karthik rocks back and lofts it to long on for a run. Can Patidar finish on a high?
Slight halt! Dinesh Karthik seems to be having some issues with his gloves. All sorted now and we are good to resume!
19.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! All the hard work by Khan goes away! A bouncer but this one is steamed in with pace and Dinesh Karthik leaves it alone. Quinton de Kock cannot do much and a boundary is conceded.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Two dots then! Short again, outsidie off. Karthik shuffles way across and looks to lap it away but misses. Dinesh Karthik is livid with himself.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer, outside off. Karthik looks to slash at it but misses.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 200 up for Bangalore! Fuller and on off. DK stays back and smacks it past the bowler for a boundary.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, on off. Karthik hits it to long on for a brace.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Eden Gardens have seen all types of shots from Rajat Patidar's bat tonight! This is full and around off. Patidar shuffles across and whacks it over deep backward square leg for a biggie. 21 runs from the penultimate over.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What an innings this is turning out to be from Rajat Patidar! A slower ball, full and on middle. Patidar heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off. Karthik mistimes his shot to short fine leg for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 off the first three balls! Dinesh Karthik is feeling 10 years younger this season! Fuller and outside off. DK opens the face of the bat and guides it over short third man for a boundary.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is very full and around off. Dinesh Karthik goes deep in his crease and dispatches it over cow corner for a maximum.
18.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That looked plumb LBW but Dinesh Karthik reviews it! He looks confident and he survives! A yorker, around off from 'round the wicket. Karthik shuffles across to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. DK was convinced he get some bat on it and UltraEdge shows a spike on it. Superb from Karthik, he survives.
Dushmantha Chameera comes to bowl the penultimate over!
17.6 overs (0 Run) Off-pace again, outside off and Patidar fails to get his bat on it. Still, a good one for Lucknow, just 8 off it.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, slower. Patidar swings and misses.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CENTURY FOR RAJAT PATIDAR! It's come at a perfect time for Rajat Patidar and Bangalore! On one of the biggest stages, Patidar has written his name! Shorter and on middle. Patidar pulls it to deep square leg for a biggie. Take a bow, young man!
17.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! YET AGAIN! Rajat Patidar is enjoying his luck right now! A length ball, on off. Patidar looks to heave but gets a top edge to deep point. Two fielders converge towards it, Manan Vohra tries to take over his head but fumbles and fails to hold on to it. Two runs.
17.2 overs (0 Run) It works again for Mohsin! Another slower bumper, around off. Patidar looks to pull but misses.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery to start by Khan! A slower, short ball, around off. Patidar looks to upper-cut it but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads, it is pushed to long on for a single. 15 runs off it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, driven to covers for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Luck is favouring Bangalore! Eden Gardens is chanting - DK, DK! Shorter and on middle. DK looks to pull it but gets a top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and way outside off. Karthik shuffles across as he looks to ramp it away but misses.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row and Bangalore are on course for a 200 score. Pitched up, outside off. Dinesh swings his bat and drives it through covers again for a boundary.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full ball, just outside off. Karthik stays back and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. No dinky stuff this time from Dinesh Karthik, stand tall and deliver.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Karthik looks to play this but misses.
Avesh Khan comes back into the attack.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 1,6,4,6,4,6! What an over for Bangalore! Flighted ball, on middle. Rajat Patidar is hitting every ball now as he smashes this one over the man at long on fence for a biggie to end the over. 27 runs off it. Rajat Patidar moves to 92 now.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an innings this is! Tossed up, outside off.Patidar drives it past covers for a boundary.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! It is already proving costly! Flatter and on middle. Patidar muscles it well over long off for a huge maximum.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ANOTHER BLUNDER! Flatter, quicker and around off. Patidar heaves it flat and towards deep mid-wicket where Deepak Hooda runs forward and tries to take it low but fails. Both the batters have got a life now.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor delivery! A rank long hop, on middle. Patidar rocks back and pulls it high and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Dinesh makes room and drives it to deep cover for a single.
Match Reports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 207/4. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.