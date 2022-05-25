Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make it third six of the over. 18 of this one and Lucknow are fighting hard. Tossed up, give a bit of flight and Marcus Stoinis slog-sweeps it all the way over cow corner for a biggie. 65 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Stoinis looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Marcus Stoinis comes to the crease.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Wanindu Hasaranga has the last laugh! Hooda pre-meditates his shot but he was taking on the bowler who is the best in this business. Hasaranga drags his length ball, serves a googly, and around off. Hooda hangs back and gets on his knee to slog-sweep it but misses and the ball sneaks through to rattle the stumps. A much needed wicket for Bangalore and they get back on the front foot.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Hooda has changed the gears now! Floated ball, on off. Hooda puts on his skates and dispatches it over long on for a maximum. A 98 meter six.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Again goes for the big shot but misses. Tossed up, slows it down this time, outside off. Hooda misses his slog-sweep.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Tossed up, full and was the googly. Hooda kneels and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. Hooda splices it to deep extra-cover for a single. 16 off the over. 83 runs needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second six of the over! Turning out to be perfect over for Lucknow. Length ball, on off, it sits nicely for Hooda as he hangs back and tonks it over long on for a biggie.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on middle. Rahul pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off. KL swings and misses.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Length and on middle. Rahul punches it to long on and collects a brace. He slipped while taking the first run but completed it on time.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just the start Lucknow wanted! Short of a length and outside off, slower as well. Rahul sits back and pulls it with power and over mid-wicket for a biggie. KL Rahul brings up his 50 in style. It's been a great innings so far, but he will know his job is only half done here!
Strategic break! Lucknow were well on par with the required run rate at one stage. But since the last few overs, boundaries have dried up completely. Courtesy of some fine bowling by Harshal Patel. He has given away just 8 runs in his two overs so far. Lucknow needs to step on the gas before it gets too late. They need 99 runs in 42 balls now at 14 runs per over. Also, Josh Hazlewood comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off, KL punches it off the back foot to covers. A single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Hooda miscues his heave to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around off. Hooda lofts it to the left of long off where Faf du Plessis makes a good stop, he was running into the fence so just parries it away. Two runs.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rahul steps down and across and hits it to covers for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, it is hit to deep cover for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Rahul slaps it to cover for a single. Singles won't do for Lucknow, they need a couple of big overs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, dragged to long on for one more.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs a slower bouncer at 115 clicks. KL lets it through. This has been incredible over from Patel.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Hooda punches it to deep cover for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower short ball, outside off. Rahul tries to muscle it away but under edges it to the keeper.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short of a length at 123 clicks, on middle. Hooda misses his pull and gets hit on the body. It rolls to covers for a leg bye.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Hooda works it to deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller and way outside off, spins away. Hooda leaves it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Where is the bat? Flighted ball, short and outside off. Hooda looks to pull but misses and he losses the grip as well, as his bat flies away to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Rahul looks to cut but gets an outside edge to short third man for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller and it is pushed through covers for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Flatter ball, outside off. Rahul reverse-paddles it past short third man for a boundary.
