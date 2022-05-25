Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks!
12.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide!
12.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A shorter ball again, around middle. Rajat Patidar looks to pull this but he miscues his shot towards the leg side. Quinton de Kock runs forward, grabs the ball and throws it towards the non-striker's end, but he misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short again, around middle and leg. Mahipal Lomror tucks it to deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and leg. Rajat Patidar pushes it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mahipal Lomror! On a length, outside off. Mahipal Lomror stays in his crease, opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary. 16 runs off the over!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mahipal Lomror gets in the act as well! Dushmantha Chameera drops it short again, down leg. Mahipal Lomror pulls it towards fine leg. The fielder from deep square leg runs to his left but he fails to stop the ball. Boundary!
11.4 overs (1 Run) Much better from Dushmantha Chameera! A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Rajat Patidar digs it out towards long on for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, Rajat Patidar, you beauty! A low full toss, on the stumps. Rajat Patidar backs away and slices it over cover for a boundary. He has made that look so easy.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around the off pole. Mahipal Lomror hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A wide, yorker-length delivery. Mahipal Lomror looks to dig this out but he misses. Nothing off the Free Hit!
11.1 overs (2 Runs) No ball! A full toss, around middle. Rajat Patidar taps it towards cover. No ball called for height! Free Hit to follow! Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul do not seem happy with that decision.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery, around middle. Rajat Patidar knocks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. End of a successful over from Krunal Pandya!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter again, around middle and leg. Mahipal Lomror tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, shorter ball. Mahipal Lomror pushes it off the back foot towards deep cover. Two taken!
Mahipal Lomror is the new man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal Pandya gets the big fish, Glenn Maxwell here. This is a huge wicket for Lucknow. A shorter ball, around middle. Glenn Maxwell shuffles across, swivels, and pulls it without any power towards deep square leg. Evin Lewis there takes a good catch. Bangalore are now 3 down!
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, this one comes in with the angle, around middle and leg. Rajat Patidar pushes it towards long on for a single 50 for Rajat Patidar! It's been such a stylish innings from him so far! He will want to go on till the end.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, quicker, around off. Glenn Maxwell knocks it off the back foot towards long on for a single.
