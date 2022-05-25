Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Hooda finds the gap! Pitched up, outside off. Hooda drives it through covers for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stop by Wanindu Hasaranga! A length ball, around off. Hooda drives it to covers where Wanindu Hasaranga dives to his right and stops it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length, pushed to mid off.
Deepak Hooda comes to the crease.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Manan Vohra's license has been suspended by Josh Hazlewood! Short of a length and around off, it was a slower delivery. Manan Vohra looks to pull but is a little late on his shot and hits it straight to mid-wicket where Shahbaz Ahmed takes it. Bangalore have lost two inside the first five overs.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautiful shot! Overpitched and around off. Vohra shows the full face of the bat as he lofts it over long off for a biggie.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Manan Vohra has the license and he should take this opportunity with both hands now! A length ball, on the pads. Vohra picks it and hits it to deep square leg for a boundary.
Josh Hazlewood comes back to bowl. He went for 5 runs in his first over.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to end the over! Flatter, slower and outside off. KL punches it to the man at cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off, pushed to cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads, whipped to square leg.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this one holds in the surface. Vohra lofts it off the back foot and to long off where the fielder takes it on a bounce. A single.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed! Flatter and on middle. Vohra pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! STUMPING CHANCE! A slider to start, around leg. Vohra comes down the track to heave it but misses and Dinesh Karthik fails to pouch it as well. A boundary.
Shahbaz Ahmed comes into the attack. He replaces Josh Hazlewood.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Siraj, just 7 off it. Too full and on off. Vohra pushes it to mid on for a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for one more. No boundaries in the last 10 balls.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Vohra leaves it. Karthik does well to get gloves on it as he saves a certain boundary. A single is taken.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just outside off. Vohra works it back to Siraj. Good start from Mohammed Siraj.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Vohra hits it back to Siraj.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Times it well but finds the fielder! A length ball, outside off. Rahul cuts it uppishly and to deep point for a single.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Rahul punches it to sweeper cover and collects a brace.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Manan drives it nicely but straight to cover-point.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit in front of square on the leg side for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. KL blocks it out.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Vohra dabs it to third man for a single.
1.2 overs (3 Runs) THREE RUNS! A length ball, on the pads. Rahul flicks it past mid-wicket. Lomror chases it while Harshal, in deep, runs to his right and dives. Both collide in the deep and Harshal Patel looks injured in the process. Lomror, meanwhile fumbles to collect the ball cleanly but saves a single in the end. Harshal Patel walks off the field!
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, this one does not bounce much. Rahul hangs back to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Manan Vohra walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj strikes in the first over and Bangalore are off to a superb start! A length ball, around middle, it nips away a bit. Quinton de Kock looks to heave again but it goes off the cue end of the bat and to mid on where Faf du Plessis runs to his left and takes it. Bangalore are pumped as they get the big wicket.
0.5 over (6 Runs) SIX! First of many for Lucknow! A length ball, straight on the pads, no swing this time and Quinton de Kock takes full advantage as he flicks it over deep square leg for a biggie.
0.4 over (1 Run) Angling on the hips. Rahul tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, down leg. Quinton de Kock looks to flick but misses and it goes off the thigh pads and to the right of the keeper, Dinesh Karthik who dives but fumbles to collect. It is given as a leg bye and DK will be relieved.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length and on middle, shaping in. Quinton de Kock flicks it back onto his pads.
0.1 over (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW to start the innings but that was clearly going down. Siraj shapes a low full toss, on the pads, it was shaping down and Quinton de Kock misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
