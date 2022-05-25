Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Virat Kohli leaves it alone.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Top shot! Fuller ball, angling in on the pads. Virat Kohli flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Dushmantha Chameera.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beaten! Slower now, outside off, swinging away again, tad fuller. Rajat Patidar looks to block this one but he misses. A lovely first over from Mohsin Khan! 3 runs and a wicket off it!
Rajat Patidar is the new batter in.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohsin Khan strikes in his first over and he gets the big wicket of Faf du Plessis! What a start for Lucknow. An early breakthrough. This is just what they needed. What a peach of a delivery by Mohsin Khan. A length ball, outside off, shaping away. Faf du Plessis stays in his crease and looks to have a push at it but he gets an outside edge back to the keeper. Quinton de Kock takes an easy catch. Faf du Plessis walks back for a golden duck!
0.4 over (3 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Virat Kohli lifts it over cover. Not from the middle of the bat but the ball runs away towards deep cover. KL Rahul chases it, slides, and keeps the ball away from the ropes. Three taken! Virat Kohli is off the mark as well!
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! Mohsin Khan serves it on a length, down the leg side. Virat Kohli looks to flick but he misses. Wide called! Bangalore are underway with that!
0.3 over (0 Run) Angling in now, on a length, around middle and leg. Virat Kohli taps it towards mid-wicket.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! A beauty by Mohsin Khan! Shorter ball again, outside off, shaping away. Virat Kohli looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohsin Khan begins with a shortish ball, on middle. Virat Kohli stays in his crease and defends it out solidly.
We are all set for the action. Jhulan Goswami rings the iconic Eden Gardens bell. The Lucknow players stride out to the middle. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the openers for Bangalore. Mohsin Khan is all set to proceed with the action. Here we go...
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore says that they were not sure what to do, they were 50-50 with the toss, but it looks like a decent batting wicket. Informs that Siraj comes back in, they are backing him. Adds that the most important thing is to be calm. Adds that they have some good players who thrive for this occasion and they are really looking forward to playing this game. Further adds that they saw the Mumbai versus Delhi game as a fan but they need to play good cricket in this game.
KL Rahul the skipper of Lucknow says they will bowl first. Says it is a good wicket and they want to know what they are chasing. Adds that with the wind, he hopes they can get some quick wickets. Informs there are two changes - Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera come in. Shares Holder is a world-class all-rounder but he feels, that they were not utilizing him enough so they went with Dushmantha Chameera. Hopes that his team put on a good performance tonight.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj (In for Siddarth Kaul).
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya (In for Krishnappa Gowtham), Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera (In for Jason Holder), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
TOSS - Lucknow have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
UPDATE - 7.40 pm IST (2.10 pm GMT) - We have more good news as the toss is scheduled at 7.55 pm IST (2.25 pm GMT) and the match will proceed at 8.10 pm IST (2.40 pm GMT).
Playing conditions for the playoffs! If the match starts by 9.40 pm IST (4.10 pm GMT), there will be no overs lost. In case of an extended rain dance, a 5-over shootout can start as late as 11.56 pm IST (6.26 pm GMT). Also, even if that isn't possible, we will have a Super Over, starting no later than 12.50 am IST (7.20 pm GMT). In the event of no play, the team that has finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner. The good thing though is that the covers have slowly started to come off.
UPDATE - 7.30 pm IST (2.00 pm GMT) - We have good news folks! It has stopped raining completely and the covers are coming off! The weather forecast for the rest of the evening also seems clear, so we can expect a full 20 over game here.
UPDATE - 7.20 pm IST (1.50 pm GMT) - Now, the entire Eden Gardens has been covered. Looks like the delay might be stretched but we hope that the rain gods stay away from this mega event. Stay tuned for further updates. Actually, there are no umbrellas seen at the moment.
Glenn Maxwell is down for a chat. He says that they rode the emotions of every ball in the Mumbai versus Delhi game, but it was awesome to be involved. Mentions that it was a real feeling of euphoria when Mumbai beat Delhi and they had a feeling that they had a second chance. Adds that he has played his first-ever Indian T20 League game here in Eden Gardens and he has a lot of memories. Informs that he has been bed-ridden and he is trying to get his health up and trying to get ready for the game. States that Lucknow is a really good side, they have all the bases covered and they will be coming onto them with a heavy pace attack.
UPDATE - 7.00 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT) - Oh, dear! Just the last thing we wanted to hear. The conditions are windy, it has started to drizzle and the covers are coming on. The toss has been delayed. Let's hope the rain stays away.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Smith is near the pitch. He says there were some potential thunderstorms so the pitch was covered a little while ago. Says the outfield is pristine and is hard to defend boundaries. Tells that the average score since 2019 is 183, so the team will at least look for a score above 180. Shares, they saw in the last game that the pitch was slow and a touch two-paced initially but in the evening games the ball comes nicely onto the bat.
The pitch here in Eden Gardens has been batting friendly and we can expect some fireworks in this important clash. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
The newbies in this tournament, Lucknow have a well-balanced side. They started the tournament well but have not been as consistent and as a result, they finished third in the points table. Their bowling unit seems lethal, the likes of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan have been exceptional and they will be hoping they trouble the formidable batting unit of Bangalore. On their batting unit, it's their top order, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Deepak Hooda who have scored most of the runs, and this time their middle-order will have to step up. They have enough firepower in their ranks and are capable of chasing any target down.
The road to the playoffs has not been an easy one for Bangalore. They won their final game in the group stage and had to rely on Mumbai to beat Delhi for them to go through. Things did go in their favour and they managed to seal the final spot in the playoffs. But they have to put their best foot forward if they want to continue their journey. A big boost for them is the form of Virat Kohli. We witnessed a rejuvenated Kohli in the previous game. Bangalore will be hoping he displays his magic once again. A problem for them is their bowling mainly in the Powerplay. They have not been at their best with the ball in the first six overs and they will want to change things around in this crucial clash.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! We are now in the knockout game! It is time for the Eliminator where Lucknow will lock horns with Bangalore. The equation is simple, the winner of this contest will progress and join Rajasthan in Qualifier 2 while the team on the losing side will be knocked out of this exuberant league. Both teams will be coming out all guns blazing to try and progress to the next round of the playoffs. Buckle up folks we are in for another thrilling ride!
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 9/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.