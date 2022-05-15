Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. Hooda flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! This is a quicker ball, landing around middle and turning in sharply. Hooda looks to flick it off his back foot but he misses and gets pinged on his pad. Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin have a word but they don't opt for a review.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Deepak Hooda prods and pushes it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball, on middle. Hooda skips down the track and flicks it wide of the long on fielder. Riyan Parag there moves quickly to his right and dives full-stretch to save a couple of runs for his side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A wayward ball, down leg. Hooda lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Pandya drives it down to long off and rotates the strike.
9.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, on a length, coming in with the angle, from off. Krunal Pandya pushes it towards extra cover.
Strategic break. Rajasthan have gained the upper hand in this match after a brilliant Powerplay. They claimed three wickets in it which includes the wicket of KL Rahul. With the linchpin of Lucknow's batting removed, Rajasthan would try to pile on the pressure in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have spent some time in the middle, but with the required rate almost touching 11, they will have to start attacking more.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another slow dipping ball outside off. Pandya reaches out and pushes it out to point for a run. 118 needed off 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A slower ball, on a length, around leg. Deepak Hooda misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The batters sneak in a leg bye as the ball rolls to the leg side.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was indeed a 'HIT ME' ball! A short ball, down leg. Hooda hangs back and swivel-pulls it over the fine leg region for a biggie.
Trent Boult has gone off the field. His head hit the ground during his diving effort and it seems he is feeling the after-effect.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A loopy slower ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda gets deceived by the change of pace and fails to get any bat on it.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Excellent effort from Trent Boult in the deep to save a run for his side! A full ball, outside off. Pandya drives it through the extra cover region. Boult in the deep runs to his left, puts in a dive and prevents a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) McCoy hits the deck hard, outside off. Pandya looks to guide it past the short third man fielder but Yuzvendra Chahal there does well to stop it with a dive.
Obed McCoy comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, on a length, just outside off. Pandya works it uppishly through mid off and retains the strike with a single. Good start from Ashwin, 6 runs off his first over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length, around middle. Deepak Hooda sits back and punches it to long on for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg. Krunal Pandya works it towards deep mid-wicket. A single taken!
7.3 overs (1 Run) This is another quicker ball, around off. Hooda makes room on the off side and slaps it through covers for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, on middle. Pandya nudges it to the leg side for one run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) In the air and just past the fielder! Ashwin starts with a carrom ball, on a length and around off. Hooda looks to flick but he gets a leading edge, just past the diving fielder (James Neesham) at extra cover for a run.
Spin from both ends. Ravichandran Ashwin is ready to bowl...
6.6 overs (1 Run) Sensible from Hooda. Floated, full and around off. Deepak Hooda eases it to long on and settles for a single. 10 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle and turning in late. Pandya tucks it to the leg side for one run.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! This is tossed up, in the slot, around off. Pandya's eyes lit up and he smokes it way over long on for a maximum.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around middle, Deepak Hooda flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but just past the bowler. A googly, full and around off. Pandya chips it uppishly, to the left of Chahal who fails to reach it with a dive. The batters take a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal begins with a loopy ball, full and around off. Pandya defends it to the off side.
Change in bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, around leg, from 'round the wicket. Krunal Pandya misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls behind square on the leg side for a leg bye. Lucknow are 34/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! On a length, just outside off. Pandya hangs back and just works it past the backward point fielder. The ball races away for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around leg. Pandya prods and pushes it towards mid on.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter. 150 needed off 87 balls.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! KL Rahul tries to be aggressive but ends up losing his wicket in the process. This is a back-of-a-length delivery, around off and cramping the batter for room as it shapes back in. KL Rahul sits back and looks to cut it over the infield. Although, he fails to get the desired elevation and finds Yashasvi Jaiswal at cover-point, who hops and takes a sharp catch. This is a massive wicket for Rajasthan as they see the back of Lucknow's skipper.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. KL Rahul defends it to the off side.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that, says KL Rahul! A length ball, outside off. Rahul stands tall and powers it way over the extra cover fence for a biggie. That is a typical KL Rahul shot! Class written all over it.
