Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.5 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on middle, Devdutt Padikkal defends it down.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is as straight as a die. The length is full and around middle, Devdutt Padikkal goes straight and clears the fence with brilliant timing.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Fuller in length and around off, Devdutt Padikkal shows the full face of the bat and drives it down to mid off. Jason Holder slides to his left to stop the ball but misfields and it races away to the fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it down to wide long on for a run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Marcus Stoinis begins his spell by running his fingers over the ball. It's a slower cutter, on a length and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal pushes inside the line and misses.
Marcus Stoinis comes to bowl now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off and angling away, Devdutt Padikkal taps it down to cover-point. Krunal Pandya attacks the ball to his right and has an immediate shy at the bowler's end but it hits the bat of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Devdutt Padikkal walks out to bat.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Samson holes out! A bit of pace on this delivery, it's full and around off at 130.2 kph, Sanju Samson attempts to power it over extra cover but only manages to slice it over cover-point. A simple catch for Deepak Hooda in the deep and yet another promising knock from Sanju Samson ends abruptly. Lucknow will be delighted to see the back of Samson and break the dangerous partnership.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Misses out! Width offered outside off, short in length, Sanju Samson plays a well-timed square cut but finds the fielder inside the ring.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off this one and serves it short and wide, Yashasvi Jaiswal slaps it to deep cover for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full ball around leg, Samson knocks it down to long on for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length, around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stylish! Sanju Samson started the over with an inside-out shot over extra cover and ends it similarly. Flighted delivery, full and outside off, Samson puts it away in style to earn yet another boundary. 12 from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to flick but it takes the leading half of his blade and goes past the bowler to long on. Another run added to the total.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg, Samson pulls it to deep backward square leg for a run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter, on off, it's punched off the back foot to covers.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated again, full and around off, Samson hammers it down to long off. Marcus Stoinis attempts to take the catch but it falls short and the Aussie does well to have his body behind to stop the ball from racing away. Saves two runs.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely strike over the infield! Loopy and full, around off and turning away, Sanju Samson clears his front leg and lofts it nonchalantly over extra cover. The fielder tries to cut it off in the deep but fails. The 50-run stand comes up!
Time for some spin as Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Angling in around middle and leg, Samson eases it down to long on for a run.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Jason Holder delivers it short and around off, Sanju Samson stands tall inside the crease and powers his pull shot in front of square on the leg side. The deep mid-wicket fielder reacts to his right but has no chance of cutting it off.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal lifts his front leg and glances it behind square leg for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, around off at 128.4 clicks, Samson stands inside the crease and works it to the right side of the mid-wicket fielder. They cross for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a good length, Yashasvi Jaiswal plays late and guides it down to third man for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Starts by serving a length ball outside off, Samson drives it on the up and sends it to deep point. They take a single.
Strategic break! Rajasthan have gotten off to a flying start, in spite of losing their premier batter Jos Buttler for a timid score. Jaiswal has come out with great intent from ball one and Lucknow will need to break this dangerous-looking stand between Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal sooner rather than later. Jason Holder to bowl after the break.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around leg, on a length, Yashasvi helps it to mid-wicket. 21 runs from the over, Rajasthan are 51/1 after the Powerplay!
Slight halt in play. The ball has gone out of the ground and the umpires have called for a replacement.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Go fetch that! The ball has disappeared, it's out of the park. Wow, Yashasvi is making a statement. Back of a length, around middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal rides the bounce and hammer-pulls it in front of square on the leg side. It goes on the roof of the stand there.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary in the over! Dushmantha Chameera returns from over the wicket and digs in a short ball around leg, at 143.7 kph, Yashasvi Jaiswal swivels on the back foot and pulls it down to fine leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A very full ball around leg, Jaiswal steps back and drives but finds mid off.
5.3 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Dushmantha Chameera comes from 'round the wicket and delivers a low full toss outside off at 143 clicks, Yashasvi Jaiswal drills his drive through cover. There is a sweeper in place but it's too quick for him. Also, the siren has gone off. It's a no ball and Free Hit is loading...
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Miscued! Dushmantha Chameera delivers it on a length around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to heave it across the line but mistimes it high in the air. It drops safely at long on and Jason Holder chases it down. They take two runs.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal wants to maximize the final over of the Powerplay. It's full and around off, Jaiswal tries to hammer it over covers but ends up slicing it behind backward point. Gets the desired result.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 90/2. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.