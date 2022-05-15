Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
19.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Avesh Khan swings hard but fails to get any blade on it.
Avesh Khan is in next to complete the formalities.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Marcus Stoinis holes out and that is it for Lucknow! A slower ball, into the wicket, outside off. Stoinis looks to heave it away but the ball goes off the top edge, high in the night sky towards Riyan Parag at long on who takes a sitter. Stoinis departs after a fiery knock.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A low full toss, around off. Stoinis stays low in his crease and powers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl the final over. 34 needed and Marcus Stoinis will be on strike.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Good-length ball, outside off. Khan throws his bat at it. The ball takes the thick outside edge and flies over the short third man fielder for a boundary. 15 runs off the over. 34 runs needed off 6 balls.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A slower ball, into the surface, outside off. Mohsin Khan swings hard but he fails to get any bat on it.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Khan drives it through covers and collects a couple of runs.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide again! The slower ones are going all wrong. Down the leg side again, Khan tries to get some bat behind it but misses.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower one, on a length but down the leg side, Khan tries to heave but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A top effort nonetheless from Riyan Parag! This is a full ball, outside off. Stoinis heaves it uppishly, wide of the long on fielder. Parag there, moves quickly to his right, puts a dive in front and grabs the ball. He begins his celebration but the umpires take it upstairs. The replays show that the ball clearly bounced before it went into Parag's palms. A single taken and Stoinis won't be on strike.
Riyan Parag has taken a stunning catch in the deep. It was dying in front of him and he dived to grab it. He is claiming the catch and celebrating. The umpires though have decided to check it upstairs. Meanwhile, Obed McCoy is getting his right leg treated. Right then, the replays show that it has touched the ground before going into the hands.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slower ball into the wicket, outside off. Stoinis stays back and heaves it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder to bag a boundary.
Samson has a word with his bowler.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower ball, but way wide outside off, Stoinis leaves it alone. Wided!
Obed McCoy is down on the ground and James Neesham is giving him some stretching on the right leg. Perhaps, cramps. The physio rushes out but then returns as Obed McCoy is back on his feet.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Khan pushes it to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Finally, Marcus Stoinis gets hold of one! This is tossed up, in the slot, around middle. Stoinis gets down and sends it sailing over long on for a biggie. 49 runs needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Mohsin Khan drags it to long on for one run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Marcus Stoinis kneels and mistimes his slog, wide of the long on fielder. Riyan Parag gets to the ball quickly and they manage only a run.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Stoinis cuts it through the cover region and takes a couple of runs this time.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, on a length, on middle. Marcus Stoinis heaves it to the left of the deep mid-wicket fielder (Devdutt Padikkal) who does well to stop the ball. No run taken again.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, on middle. Stoinis drags it to deep mid-wicket but doesn't take a run.
Mohsin Khan is the new batter. 59 needed off 18 balls and expect Marcus Stoinis to take the maximum strike from here. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl...
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Another one bites the dust! A length ball, around middle. Chameera stays back and has a wild swing at it. He misses and the ball crashes onto the middle pole. Delight for McCoy and Rajasthan are all over Lucknow at the moment.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length ball, around off. Chameera digs it out to the right of the bowler. McCoy moves there quickly and stops the ball.
Dushmantha Chameera walks in next.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! McCoy wins the battle of the West Indians and Lucknow slip further! A full ball, outside off. Holder sits back and looks to drive it through the line. Although, the ball goes off the outside edge towards the keeper and Sanju Samson makes no mistake.
16.3 overs (1 Run) McCoy hits the deck hard, on middle, Stoinis pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Holder drags it past the cover fielder for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A loopy slower ball, well outside off. Holder lets it be. Wided!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Stoinis works it to long off for a run.
Jason Holder is the new batter. 63 needed off 24 balls. Also, Obed McCoy is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Excellent bowling from Chahal and this is a massive wicket for Rajasthan! Chahal bowls it slower through the air, on a length, around middle. Hooda skips down the track and looks to heave it away. However, he only manages a thick inside edge, onto his pad and the ball rolls towards the keeper. Sanju Samson is hurried there as the ball slips from his grasp and touches the stumps. The bails don't come off though. Now Samson picks up the ball and tries to disturb the stumps again but in the process, he loses the ball. Sanju Samson wants to be very sure, so he picks up the ball and uproots one stump. Deepak Hooda never tried to return during that period. The third umpire finds everything fine and it's a body blow to Lucknow's chances.
What happened there? Deepak Hooda is stumped but the third umpire is referred just to make sure that Sanju Samson has broken the stumps cleanly, with the ball in his hands.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, into the surface, on off. Stoinis flat-bats it towards long on for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Hooda mistimes his slog-sweep towards deep mid-wicket for only a single.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Quicker through the air, on a length, around middle. Hooda nudges it to the leg side and comes back for the second run. Good running between the wickets.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A loopy ball, down leg. Hooda lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and outside off. Hooda sits back and cuts it hard, past the backward point fielder for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Hooda skips down so Chahal serves a quicker ball, around middle. Hooda keeps it out.
