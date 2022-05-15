Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) This shot reminds us that he is a tail-ender. Back of a length, around middle, Trent Boult steps back to pull on the leg side but it goes through mid off. They collect a run.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Trent Boult is showing his batting skills here. Fuller this time from the bowler, slower in pace, Boult picks it up and smacks it over extra cover for a boundary.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boult will certainly enjoy this shot. Short in length, around off, Trent Boult gives himself some room and whacks it past mid off for a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off, forced down to long off for one. Two wickets in the over to stop Rajasthan's charge.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, helped to mid-wicket for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Run out! Floated delivery, full and around off, Ashwin drives it straight to extra cover and Neesham comes out of the crease in search of a run. Ashwin stands there, watching the fielder (KL Rahul) throw the ball to the bowler. He then tries to cross Neesham and sacrifice himself as Bishnoi collects the ball and breaks the stumps. The third umpire is referred and the replays show that the batters didn't cross. Neesham will have to depart and he is replaced by Trent Boult.
A run out! But the umpires have sent it upstairs to check if the batters crossed before Ravi Bishnoi disturbed the stumps at his end. The replays show that James Neesham failed to go past Ravichandran Ashwin at the striker's end and it is Neesham who has to walk back to the hut.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Neesham taps it down to point for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Ashwin strokes it from the back foot to cover-point for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning down the leg side, Ashwin tries to flick but misses.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the next batter in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Parag departs and this is a quality catch in the deep by Marcus Stoinis. A long hop, around middle, Riyan Parag turns and tries to power his pull shot over the fence at deep mid-wicket. But his shot lacks the desired elevation and Marcus Stoinis completes a brilliant diving catch near the fence. A short cameo from Parag is over.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped to deep cover for a run. 12 from the over.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Top class running between the wickets. A length ball, around leg, Parag tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to mid-wicket and the bowler stands there looking to appeal. The batters spot the chance and scamper back for the second run. It's given as runs, so maybe there was some inside edge.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Short in length, around off and slower in pace, Parag pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket. It falls safely in the empty pocket in the deep and Hooda stops it by running to his right from long on. Two runs taken.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Mohsin Khan delivers it in the hitting arc of the batter, Riyan Parag clears his front leg and muscles it over wide long on. That's a huge hit.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Riyan defends it down on the pitch.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Neesham steers it past the diving backward point fielder. They collect a single.
Mohsin Khan (2-0-17-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, it's slogged to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
15.5 overs (0 Run) PARAG IS SAFE! A moment of brilliance from Quinton de Kock nearly paid off. A quicker delivery, full and skidding down the leg side. Parag tries to flick but misses. De Kock collects the ball, pauses for a while, and then breaks the stumps. He appeals and it's referred upstairs. The third umpire first checks for the edge but there is no bat and it has clipped the pads. The side-on angle shows that Parag has his back foot grounded inside the crease.
Stumping-check! Quinton de Kock has grabbed the ball cleanly down leg and he has whipped the bails off with his right hand. However, the replays suggest that Riyan Parag had his back foot grounded while the bails came off.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty! A well-disguised wrong 'un, landing outside off and turning in, Parag tries to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Neesham rocks back and pulls it firmly to wide long on for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Googly, landing around off and turning away, Neesham has a big swing at it but fails to connect.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! Too full in length, around middle, James Neesham goes with the spin and whips it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
Match Reports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.5 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 166/6. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.