14.6 overs (1 Run) Lands it very full and on off, Hooda walks across and clubs it down to long off for a run. 9 from the over is not a bad result for Rajasthan. Boult has bowled out, 2 for 18 in his 4 overs. 72 needed off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR HOODA! A very responsible knock from him, but can he see his team home? Fuller and outside off, Deepak Hooda eases it through extra cover for a couple.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Streaky again. Full and wide outside off, Marcus Stoinis throws his bat at it and inside-edges it behind. Samson makes a partial stop and they cross for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, Hooda shuffles across the stumps and knocks it down to long on for a run.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Identical to the last delivery, once again Hooda chases and this time he gets it away off the bottom edge. It rolls past short third man and finds the fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Trent Boult fires across a full ball wide outside off, and Deepak Hooda chases but misses.
Strategic break! The wicket of Krunal Pandya has ensured that Rajasthan are in the driver's seat. Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled exceptionally well and Lucknow will need to bat out of their skins to chase down the total now. Also, they don't bat deep, as Jason Holder is the only recognized batter remaining in the dugout. They require 81 runs off 36 balls and we are in for an exciting finish here. Trent Boult comes back into the attack now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, punched to covers. Ashwin has bowled out now. 4-0-24-1, brilliant effort.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off, Deepak Hooda stays back and places it to the right side of backward point for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Marcus Stoinis forces it from the back foot to deep cover for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, defended back.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, it's swept aerially but safely to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
Marcus Stoinis is the next batter in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The tag-team effort has done it cleanly near the fence, outstanding presence of mind shown by Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag. The partnership that was blossoming is nipped in the bud. Rajasthan are celebrating big time. The third umpire is referred and he finds nothing wrong with the catch. Coming to the delivery, it's fuller and around off, Krunal tries to power it over long on but doesn't get enough distance. Jos Buttler jumps and takes the catch near the fence, and then he parries it to Riyan Parag who has come across to his left from long off. Parag jumps to catch the ball over his head. 85 needed off 41 balls.
Is that a clean catch? Great tag-team effort in the deep from Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag and Krunal Pandya might be a goner! Yes, the replays show that Buttler got rid of the ball before going over the ropes and Pandya walks back to the hut.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length and outside off, Krunal goes through with his lofted shot and sends it down to long off. Only a run. 6 singles from the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, short and outside off, Hooda mistimes his shot to extra cover. A single is taken.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around off, Krunal drills his drive to extra cover where James Neesham makes an outstanding half-stop. They cross for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Pace off, short and wide outside off at 111.4 kph, Hooda hangs back and slaps it down to long off for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in from a good length around off, Pandya works it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, dipping in full and around middle, Hooda pushes it to covers for a run. Obed McCoy is down in his followthrough.
Obed McCoy (1-0-10-0) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on off, defended back to the bowler. 91 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it in, very full and on middle, Hooda skips down the track and digs it out to long on. Takes a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Obed McCoy. Carrom ball, around off, Deepak Hooda goes back to cut but gets an outside edge. It clips the thumb of Samson and races behind. McCoy is late with his dive from short third man and it races away.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Krunal Pandya uses his feet and knocks it down to long off for one.
Trent Boult is back on the field. Great news.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for a run.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) A touch short and around leg, Hooda jumps down the track and pushes it to extra cover. They cross for a run as the fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The ball deflects to long on and they cross for another run. The umpire checks for the run out but Hooda is safely in.
10.6 overs (1 Run) 13 from the over! Walks down the track and drives a full ball to point. The fielder fumbles slightly and makes the single easy. The 50-run stand comes up.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and on leg, Krunal helps it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Almost a return catch! Yuzvendra Chahal senses the charge from the batter and lets out a googly around leg. Krunal Pandya tries to defend but it takes the leading edge and pops out back towards the bowler. Chahal dives forward but it lands in front of him.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Hooda goes back to flick but it takes the inner edge and rolls behind square leg for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Full again, around middle, Deepak Hooda goes down on one knee and blazes it away via a neat sweep shot. It races through square leg and finds the fence.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Floated delivery, full and around off, Hooda advances down to the pitch of the ball and lofts it cleanly over wide long off for a biggie.
