Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW from Krunal Pandya but the umpire is not interested! Quicker through the air, on a length, around leg. James Neesham misses his sweep and gets hit on his pad. The replays show that the ball was pitched way outside leg.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, just outside off. James Neesham punches it towards covers.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Mohsin Khan's tough time in the field continues! This is a full ball, around off. Neesham kneels and brings out the reverse sweep. Mohsin Khan at short third man moves to his left to stop the ball but it goes past him and races away to the fence.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A bit slower through the air, around off. Parag eases it to long off for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, full and around off. James Neesham pushes it wide of the extra cover fielder and gets to the other end.
Strategic break. A lovely passage of play for Lucknow as they removed Samson, Jaiswal and Padikkal in quick succession. All the set batters are back in the hut and Lucknow will aim to capitalize on those timely breakthroughs. Rajasthan don't bat too deep and the current pair will have to navigate them to a challenging total.
13.6 overs (1 Run) This is a full ball, outside off. Neesham prods and drives it to long off for an easy single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off. James Neesham pushes it back to the bowler.
James Neesham is in next.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another set batter holes out and this is a huge moment in this game as Devdutt Padikkal was looking in the mood. Bishnoi serves a googly, full and just outside off. Padikkal kneels and looks for yet another slog-sweep. Although, he mistimes his shot this time and the ball goes to Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket who takes a tumbling catch to his right. Lucknow are back in the contest now!
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Padikkal rocks back and cuts it behind square on the off side for a couple of runs.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Tosses it up, around off. Padikkal gets down and smacks it wide of the long on fielder for yet another boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) An overpitched ball, around off. Devdutt Padikkal digs it out towards extra cover.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This is a quicker ball, around leg. Parag misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. Outside the line though!
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal nudges it through mid-wicket and settles for a single.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is dragged down, on leg. Padikkal rocks back and launches it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Padikkal is playing a blinder for his side here.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, going on with the angle, from middle. Parag works it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off. Parag waits for the turn and taps it towards backward point.
12.1 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Padikkal flicks it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Bowling change. Here comes Krunal Pandya. He's the 8th bowler to be used by Lucknow.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and outside off. Riyan Parag cuts it past the backward point fielder and comes back for the second run. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air, on a length, outside off. Riyan Parag mistimes his heave, wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a brace.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Around off. Devdutt Padikkal eases it to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Floated, around leg. Parag misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls to the leg side for a leg bye.
Riyan Parag is the new batter.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! The ploy to bring on an off-spinner against two left-handed batters has done wonders for Lucknow! Badoni tosses it up, on off. Yashasvi Jaiswal kneels and looks to slog-sweep but the ball goes off the top edge and goes high in the night sky. Ayush Badoni runs to his left, settles under it and takes a really good catch. Rajasthan lose a set batter now and this is a timely wicket for Lucknow.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives hard but straight to KL Rahul at extra cover.
Ayush Badoni to bowl his offies.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, darted on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal stays back and tickles it through to the fine leg region to bag a boundary. 100 comes up for Rajasthan!
10.5 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around leg. Devdutt Padikkal looks to pull but he gets a bit late on it. The ball hits the top edge and lands just behind the keeper for a brace.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where the batter intended it to go but Rajasthan will take that anyway! Chameera serves a length ball, around off. Devdutt Padikkal skips down the track and looks to heave it away through mid-wicket. The ball hits the splice of his bat and goes over the mid off fielder. KL Rahul gives it a chase, puts in a dive in front of the ropes but fails to stop it cleanly. The ball touches the ropes.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Chameera runs in and hits the deck hard, around off. Padikkal sits back and defends it to the off side.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Padikkal looks to steer it through the third man region but it takes the thick outside edge and lands just in front of Quinton de Kock behind the sticks.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks it to the leg side and takes a single.
