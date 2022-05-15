Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, Rahul looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
3.2 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, on a length and skidding straight on, Rahul shoulders arms.
3.1 overs (0 Run) That is defended solidly off the front foot.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Around middle, on a length, Hooda helps it to short mid-wicket. End of an eventful over.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, Hooda taps it down to third man and takes two.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of a batter in prime form. Fuller and around off, Deepak Hooda strides forward and crunches it through covers for a glorious boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Edgy! Boult takes a length ball away with the angle, Hooda plays inside the line and gets a bottom edge as the ball rolls in front of first slip. Rahul shows interest in a run and rushes out but he returns after seeing the back of his partner.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT! Ayush Badoni has a very nervous look on his face. He looks at his skipper and then reviews the decision. A perfect inswinger from Trent Boult to greet the new batter. It's on a length around off at 138.5 kph. Ayush Badoni shows no footwork as he attempts to work it on the leg side. He is beaten comprehensively and is pinged on the pads. The appeal is made and the finger goes up. The third umpire finds no bat on the UltraEdge and the Ball Tracking shows three reds. Boult is on a hat-trick!
Ayush Badoni walks in at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Boult steams in and delivers it a touch short outside off at 134.4 kph. The ball lands and shape away a touch as de Kock rocks back to slap it through the line. He doesn't bother to keep it down and James Neesham at point grabs a very low catch. He is claiming it and de Kock starts to walk. Hang on, the two umpires want to get it checked and go upstairs. A couple of angles are enough to suggest that it's a neat catch. De Kock departs.
Is that a clean catch? James Neesham has taken a really good low catch at point but the umpires have taken it upstairs. The replays show that it is indeed a clean catch by Neesham.
1.6 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, going straight on, Rahul offers no shot on this occasion. 12 from the over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Stays back and helps it through square leg for a run.
1.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Prasidh Krishna bangs in a short delivery, down the leg side, Quinton de Kock tries to pull but misses. Samson gets his gloves on it but the ball still races away to the fence at fine leg.
1.4 overs (1 Run) JUST SHORT! Short in length, wide outside off, Rahul throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man. McCoy takes a late call to not go for the catch and allows the ball to drop in front of him. They get a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length, around off, de Kock bunts it down to mid off and scampers across to the other end.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, de Kock plays it down from the back foot to point.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Fuller in length, around off, Quinton de Kock shows the full face of the bat and caresses it straight down the ground for a boundary. Delightful.
Who will bowl from the other end? Prasidh Krishna it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it to the off side. A good first over from the Kiwi.
0.5 over (0 Run) Boult sticks to over the wicket this time for Rahul. Serves it around off, angling away, Rahul stays back and plays it down to cover-point.
0.4 over (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, on a length, de Kock fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the right of the keeper. They steal a leg bye.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller and around leg, de Kock flicks but finds square leg.
0.2 over (1 Run) Angles in a length ball around off, Rahul presses forward to cover the line and pushes it gently to covers for one.
KL Rahul didn't take the first ball but is now on strike. He was bowled for a golden duck in the reverse fixture by a beauty from Boult. What's in store this evening? Trent Boult has switched to 'round the wicket angle, like the last time...
0.1 over (1 Run) Starts by serving a length ball on off, de Kock taps it down on the off side and takes a sharp single.
