Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Slightly short and outside off. Sanju Samson throws his bat at it but doesn't make any connection.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length, well outside off. Sanju Samson looks to cut hard but he fails to get any blade on it.
4.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Hard hands from Mohsin Khan at short fine leg! This is a length ball, around leg. Yashasvi Jaiswal whips it behind square on the leg side. The ball goes to the right of Mohsin Khan at short fine leg, who drops a sitter. The batters sneak in a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to make room by stepping down the leg side but Avesh Khan follows him with a length delivery. He tries to cramp the batter for room but Yashasvi Jaiswal goes through with his lofted shot and places it behind the bowler to find the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) That is a peach of a delivery from Avesh Khan! Good-length ball, around off and shaping away late. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Excellent bowling.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back and pushes it towards cover.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! This is a length ball, outside off. Samson stands tall and bludgeons it through the extra cover region. The ball races away to the fence.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Mohsin changes his angle and comes 'round the wicket. He serves a length ball, around off, cramping the batter for room. Samson only manages to push it to the leg side.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Mohsin hits the deck hard, around off. Samson punches hard but Marcus Stoinis at cover dives and stops the ball.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Samson nudges it towards mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A short ball, down leg. Samson lets it be. Quinton de Kock behind the sticks dives to his left and does well to stop the ball. Wide called by the umpire.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller this time, around middle, Sanju Samson tucks it to mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Back of a length, angling across the batter, from the off pole. Samson hangs back and looks to cut. Although, he only manages a thick outside edge that flies past Jason Holder at first slip for a boundary.
Change of ends for Mohsin Khan.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Samson punches it towards deep cover and takes a run. He will retain the strike. End of a successful over for Lucknow!
2.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Samson sits back and lets it through to the keeper.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling away from outside off. Sanju Samson looks to drive on the up but the ball goes past the outside edge.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GLORIOUS! A full ball, around middle and leg. Samson flicks it through the mid-wicket region and bags a boundary.
Who will bat at number 3 today for Rajasthan? It's Sanju Samson.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! You miss, I hit, says Avesh Khan! This is a length ball, around off at 136.8 kph. Buttler shuffles across way too much in order to scoop it over short fine leg. He misses it completely and the ball cannons onto the off pole. Avesh is ecstatic as this is a huge wicket for Lucknow! Rajasthan lose their star batter of the season.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Avesh begins with a full ball, just outside off. Buttler gets forward and mistimes his drive towards mid off.
Avesh Khan to bowl the third over, replacing Mohsin Khan at this end.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around the fifth stump channel. Buttler stands tall and pushes it wide of the mid off fielder. KL Rahul runs to his left and keeps it to just one. A tidy start from Chameera, just 3 runs off the over!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly full this time, outside off. Buttler prods and defends it to the off side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is a length ball, jagging back in sharply, from outside off. Buttler looks to drive on the up but the ball sneaks through the gap between his bat and pad. This is excellent bowling from Dushmantha Chameera!
1.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off and cramping the batter for room. Yashasvi Jaiswal steers it behind square on the off side and rotates the strike.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back to block but he gets a thick inside edge onto his pad. Good line and length from the Sri Lankan!
The players from both sides are sporting a black armband in memory of Andrew Symonds.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Chameera starts with a length ball, outside off. Buttler looks to drive but the ball jags away late and takes the outside edge of his bat towards third man. Buttler gets off the mark with a run.
Dushmantha Chameera to speed in from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A wayward ball, angled on the pads. Yashasvi Jaiswal picks it up and smashes it through the square leg region for another boundary. 8 runs of the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time and Rajasthan are up and running! Good-length ball, around the off pole. Yashasvi Jaiswal sits back and caresses it past the cover fielder for a boundary. Top shot!
0.4 over (0 Run) Make that four in a row! Slightly short and outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal taps it towards cover-point and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner.
0.3 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A length ball, shaping away from outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to go downtown but he fails to make any connection. Three dots in a row.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another ball that is short of a length, just outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back and mistimes his cut shot towards Deepak Hooda at backward point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cut hard but straight to the fielder! Back of a length, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal sits back and cuts but finds the point fielder.
Time to play the game! Lucknow are done with the customary huddle and now their players are spreading on the field. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the openers for Rajasthan. The former has lost a bit of steam of late but the latter has found some form in the last two games. The Pink team would hope that both click this evening and provide them with a strong start. Mohsin Khan to start proceedings with the new ball. The countdown is over, let's play...
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow, says that they wanted to bowl first anyway. Adds that the wicket looks a good one to bat on. Tells that they need to turn up every game and need to give more than 100 per cent. Says that they did not bat well in their previous game and they want to correct those mistakes in this game against Rajasthan. Informs that they have made one change to their side - Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Karan Sharma.
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan, says that they want to bat as that has been their strength. Informs that James Neesham and Obed McCoy come in for Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen. Tells that they want to keep it very simple, and it's important to maintain a balanced state of mind. Smiles and says that they didn't talk about qualifications in the team meeting.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Karan Sharma), Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C) (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham (In for Rassie van der Dussen), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy (In for Kuldeep Sen).
TOSS - Rajasthan have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
Our morning started with the tragic news of Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. He was just 46. We were still mourning the demise of the great Shane Warne and yet another superstar of the game left us for his heavenly abode. Symonds was a true character of the game! He was a one of a kind all-rounder, who used to bat with great striking power, and had a bag of tricks when it came to bowling, seam-up, cross-seam, off-spinners and what not! Not many will disagree that he was one of the best fielders during his playing days and his athleticism was second to none. He had the physique of a rugby player, and we all remember how he shoulder-charged a streaker and floored him. Andrew Symonds lived his cricketing life on his terms and was controversy's favourite child but all said and done, he was an icon. We will miss him. Rest in peace, Roy.
Update from Match 62 - Gujarat are cruising along nicely against Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium, as they require just 26 runs off 30 balls, with 7 wickets in hand.
Rajasthan did start their season well but have been inconsistent in the business end of the tournament. They have managed to win just one of their last four games and badly need a win, if they are to smoothly qualify for the playoffs. Their premier batter, Jos Buttler has failed to fire in the second half of the league, and overall, they have been below-par with the bat, barring the Punjab game. They have some quality bowlers in their ranks and will be keen to put their best foot forward in this all-important clash. Who will come out on top in this mouth-watering fixture? We shall find that soon. Stick around for the toss and team news.
Lucknow were on a 4-game winning streak until they met Gujarat in Pune. They were handed a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Gujarat and it were Lucknow's batters who failed to deliver as the KL Rahul-led side was bundled out for 82. Although, they are sitting at the top half of the points table and a win against Rajasthan would ensure that they book a spot in the playoffs and finish in the top two.
The race for playoffs spot is heating up in the Indian T20 League and we have another cracker of a game coming our way, folks. It is Lucknow taking on Rajasthan in game number 63 at the Brabourne Stadium. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage.
... Match Day ...
