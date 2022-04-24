Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Sharma is late as he tries to pull. The ball goes off the lower half of the blade and to long on for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked to mid off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav slaps it to point where the fielder makes a good stop. A single.
Strategic break! Lucknow have done well to pull things back, they have grabbed two wickets in quick succession. It's been only Rohit Sharma so far for Mumbai. But he will have the support of Mumbai's in-form batter, Suryakumar Yadav. They will look to build a good partnership from here.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Banged in short and on middle. Brevis tries to upper-cut it to third man but fails to get any power on it. The ball goes to Dushmantha Chameera who dives forward and takes a sharp catch.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Brevis punches it to cover.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Brevis mistimes his pull and gets a bottom edge onto the pads.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, a googly, around off. Sharma leans to push but gets an inside edge past the leg pole and to fine leg. Jason Holder gives a chase and keeps it down to two.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full, straight on off, Blocked out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Sharma pushes it to covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Brevis turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Angling on the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
Dewald Brevis walks out bat.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a bizarre way for Kishan to depart! This is flatter, outside off and spinning more away. Kishan tries to cut but ends up getting a bottom edge and the ball deflects off Quinton de Kock's left boot and lobs to first slip where Jason Holder takes it, even he was too excited to take the catch and almost dropped it. Kishan was quite sure that he is out but the umpires wanted to take it upstairs, after numerous replays it shows it was clearly off his boots. Ishan Kishan struggling innings comes to an end.
There is an appeal for a catch at slip. The replays roll in and it shows that the ball goes off Quinton de Kock's boot and then lobs up towards Jason Holder. OUT says the umpire!
Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, outside off. Kishan whips it to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, it is hit through covers for one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and on middle. Rohit wrists it to deep square leg and calls for two. The throw comes to the keeper's end but Sharma was well in.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A drifter, around off, pushed to covers.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads, swept to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Rohit waits and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sharma making the most of the Powerplay! Full ball, on middle. Rohit gets underneath the ball and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Takes the charge! Short in length, on middle. Sharma comes down the track and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. Shorter side as well.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Peach of a delivery from Holder! This is on a length and around middle, was the off-cutter. Sharma is deceived by the turn and gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball bounces on top of middle.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling on middle. Sharma tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
