Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Jaydev Unadkat to bowl now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. KL Rahul knocks it towards long on for a single. Another good over from Hrithik Shokeen!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another fuller ball, around middle and off. Manish Pandey steps down the wicket and works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Lovely stop! A fuller ball, around middle. Manish Pandey flicks it wide of long on. Kieron Pollard runs across, dives to his right, and makes an excellent stop. Two taken!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, a low full toss, around off. KL Rahul knocks it towards long off for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Hrithik Shokeen sees Manish Pandey coming down the track and serves a shorter ball, spinning in, around off. Manish Pandey looks to drive this but he gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. KL Rahul flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Drinks! Mumbai will be the happier team coming into this break. They are not letting Lucknow get away by bowling it tight. Lucknow though will look to change the gears now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on the pads. KL Rahul works it away towards mid-wicket for a single. Another good over from Mumbai! The pressure keeps piling on the batters!
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, outside off. KL Rahul cuts it towards sweeper cover for a brace.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller this time, outside off. KL Rahul drives it firmly wide of long off. Two runs taken!
6.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten once again! Another length delivery, outside off. KL Rahul stays in his crease and tries to drive this but he misses.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Good change of pace! On a length, outside off. KL Rahul looks to have a push at it but he gets beaten due to lack of pace.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off, at 132.6 clicks. Manish Pandey cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Daniel Sams is back on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up now, around middle and off. Manish Pandey makes room and drills it towards Hrithik Shokeen at mid off, who makes a good stop. Single taken! Top over from Jaydev Unadkat to end the Powerplay. Lucknow are 32 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, length delivery. KL Rahul pushes it through cover and takes a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Risky single there! A length ball, around off. Manish Pandey taps it towards mid off and scammers through to the other end. Hrithik Shokeen gets to the ball quickly but fails to grab the ball cleanly. Manish Pandey dives in to make his ground.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter now, around middle. Manish Pandey pushes it towards cover. Good bowling from Jaydev Unadkat! Three dots to begin with!
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length now, outside off, at around 130 clicks. Manish Pandey taps it towards cover-point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Jaydev Unadkat begins with a fuller ball, around off. Manish Pandey blocks it out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.2 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 46/1. The live updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.