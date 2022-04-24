Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.1 overs (0 Run) This is wide outside off again, Sams shuffles a bit and swings but misses. No wide given.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A fullish delivery, way outside off. Sams leaves it alone.
Dushmantha Chameera will bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on middle. Sams squeezes it out to fine leg for a single. Superb over from Jason Holder, just 6 runs of it.
Daniel Sams comes to the crease.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The man in form, Tilak Varma goes. Mumbai in deep trouble. A low full toss, angling on off. Varma flicks it hard but fails to get the required elevation. Hits it straight to deep mid-wicket where Ravi Bishnoi takes it. All in Kieron Pollard's hand now.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Varma clears his front leg and smacks it to long on. The fielder runs to his right and dives to save it. A couple.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off again. Varma shuffles a bit across and tries to sweep across but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is full and way outside off. Varma tries to reverse scoop it but misses. A wide.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off. Kieron drills it to long off for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Varma smashes it to long off for a single. Singles won't do for Mumbai. They need to go big now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling across and was the slower ball. Pollard swings wildly but misses. An excellent spell from Mohsin Khan.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Follows Varma on the leg side. Varma dabs it to short third man for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Pollard looks to push on the leg side but mistimes it on the pads. There is a fielder standing straight down the ground.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bullet shot! Short of a length and on middle. Pollard muscles his pull to deep square leg and the ball goes flat and all the way for a biggie.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length, slanting on middle. Varma pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break! The asking rate for Mumbai is just over 14 runs and Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard are well and truly capable of chasing this down provided they start striking from this over itself. Lucknow have done well so far, a wicket here will move them closer towards victory.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Varma smashes it to long off for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle, cramps Pollard for the room. Pollard looks to defend but gets beaten all over it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, down the leg side. Pollard steps down and leaves it alone.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, from 'round the wicket, on middle. Varma flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! A length ball, just outside off. Varma shuffles across, clears his front leg and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clears infield! 100 up for Mumbai! A length ball, outside off. Varma slaps it hard and over mid off for a boundary.
Match Reports
