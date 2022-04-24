Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! Mumbai chase well at Wankhede and they'll hope the openers give a good start to them. Lucknow have a good bowling lineup as well. A cracking chase coming up.
Kieron Pollard is up for a chat. He says that he has not bowled in the last couple of games, but he bowled a good spell and they have done well to restrict them to 168 on this wicket. Adds that they need to bat smart here, the boundary is small on one side and dew also should help them. Mentions that they have played some good cricket but they haven't got over the line, but they need to win since they owe it to the team and to the fans.
KL Rahul was the man for Lucknow. No one other than him supported from the other end and the skipper with a lone effort helped his team put in a decent score. Wickets kept falling at the other end. The 58-run partnership with Pandey helped Lucknow steady the ship but after that, it was all Rahul. He brought up his second ton of the season but his team was a bit cautious in the play.
Mumbai started brilliantly and piled the pressure in the first 10 overs. They bowled good lines and lengths and took wickets at regular intervals but it was Rahul who stood strong against them. It was his knock that makes Mumbai chase a healthy total. Kieron Pollard was the pick of the bowlers who took two crucial wickets in the middle phase. With the overall run, Mumbai will not be that disappointed with the score and will fancy chasing it.
KL Rahul continues to be the nemesis against Mumbai. Two centuries for him and both came against Mumbai this season. A decent score for Lucknow but the way KL Rahul walked back, he looks disappointed with the overall score as he knows, he was not well supported from the other end.
19.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Jason Holder swings his bat at it but he misses again. Lucknow end at 168 for 6!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Jason Holder looks to pull this but he misses.
Jason Holder walks out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! He goes for the big one again, but he holes out this time! Another pitched up delivery, around middle. Ayush Badoni once again hits it towards long on but this time he fails to get any elevation on it and Kieron Pollard pouches it safely.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! A fuller ball around middle. Ayush Badoni tonks it high over long on for a biggie.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. KL Rahul squeezes it out towards cover for a single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul gets to his century in some style! He loves batting against Mumbai! He got his previous century against Mumbai as well! A shorter ball, around middle. KL Rahul pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Riley Meredith to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Ayush Badoni looks to scoop this towards fine leg but he misses it towards the bowler. Top over from Bumrah! Just 4 runs off it!
18.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads. KL Rahul flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another toe-crusher! Right in the blockhole, around middle. KL Rahul digs it out back to the bowler.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Ayush Badoni digs it out towards long on and rotates the strike.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. KL Rahul carves it towards deep cover for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Ayush Badoni knocks it towards long on for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries in a row now! Another shorter ball, around middle. KL Rahul pulls it towards deep square leg for yet another boundary. He moves on to 94 with that shot!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Very full, around middle. KL Rahul hammers it down the ground for a boundary. The umpire does well to get off the way there.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! A shorter ball, on the body. KL Rahul swivels and pulls it in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Another length delivery, around middle and leg. Ayush Badoni backs away and taps it towards point for a quick single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. KL Rahul makes room and cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Ayush Badoni flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary off the first and the last ball! A low full toss, outside off. KL Rahul caresses it past cover for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, outside off. KL Rahul opens the face of his bat and drives it towards the fielder at backward point.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, around middle. Ayush Badoni knocks it towards long on and takes a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Change of length now! Much shorter, outside off. Ayush Badoni looks to ramp this one but he misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another pitched up delivery, outside off. KL Rahul drives it towards cover for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Very full, outside off, tad slower. KL Rahul carves it over point for a boundary.
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Another off pace delivery, length delivery, around middle. Ayush Badoni flicks it towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 10 runs and a wicket of the over!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. KL Rahul taps it towards cover for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Very short on this occasion, angling down the leg side. KL Rahul leaves it alone. Wide called!
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Ayush Badoni heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ayush Badoni is the new man in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Riley Meredith gets a wicket now and he gets rid of Deepak Hooda! A soft dismissal! Good change of pace from Riley Meredith! A slower ball, shorter again, down leg. Deepak Hooda miscues his pull shot straight to short fine leg. Dewald Brevis there takes a good catch.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Tad shorter, drifting in, around middle. KL Rahul looks to pull this but he misses and gets his on his pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Shorter ba, outside off. KL Rahul cuts it aerially towards third man for a boundary.
