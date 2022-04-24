Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard hangs back and tries to cut this away but he misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Tilak Varma hops and taps it towards point and rotates the strike.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball from 'round the wicket, outside off. Kieron Pollard drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, darting it on the thigh pads. Tilak Varma flicks it towards deep square leg. Single taken!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Kieron Pollard taps it towards square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, angling in, around his thigh pad. Tilak Varma tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full, around off. Kieron Pollard leans and blocks it out.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller delivery, spinning away. Tilak Varma taps it towards point and takes a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Tilak Varma is on the charge! Slower through the air, fuller ball, around middle. Tilak Varma gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep! Back of a length, outside off. Tilak Varma cuts it towards deep cover. Ayush Badoni runs to his left, dives, and makes a good stop. Two taken!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter ball, spinning away, outside off. Tilak Varma looks to cut this away but he misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, spinning away, fuller ball. Tilak Varma taps it towards short third man.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Something to cheer about for the fans at Wankhede! A tossed up delivery, full, around off. Tilak Varma tonks it over long off for a biggie!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short ball, down leg. Tilak Varma misses his tuck and the ball goes off his thigh pads towards fine leg. Leg bye taken!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short ball, down the leg side. Tilak Varma leaves it alone. Wide called!
12.5 overs (0 Run) In the air...and safe! A shorter ball, around off. Tilak Varma looks to pull this but the ball goes the top edge towards square leg. Quinton de Kock goes for the catch but he can't get there on time.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another shorter delivery, around the thigh pads. Kieron Pollard tucks it towards square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Kieron Pollard presents the full face of the bat and blocks it out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A shorter ball, down leg. Tilak Varma misses his pull and the ball goes off his hips towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle. Kieron Pollard taps it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Spinning in, shorter ball, around middle and off. Kieron Pollard strokes it towards long off for a single.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air, full, around middle and leg. Kieron Pollard leans and pushes it towards mid-wicket. KL Rahul fumbles to stop the ball there and the batters take two runs.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Tilak Varma drives it to long on and takes a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Kieron Pollard knocks it towards long on for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi walks out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ayush Badoni strikes and gets rid of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav! A fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick this away on the leg side, and gets a leading edge towards extra cover. KL Rahul dives forward and takes a good catch. Mumbai are in a spot of bother now!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Ayush Badoni starts with a half-tracker, around middle and leg. Tilak Varma pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot! Short delivery, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Tilak Varma cuts it towards point for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards long on for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved! A fuller ball, slower through the air, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav looks to heave this over on the leg side but he misses and gets rapped on his pads. That was probably sliding down leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller again. Tilak Varma looks to flick this but he gets a leading edge towards point for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, very full, around off. Tilak Varma drives it to the fielder at cover.
