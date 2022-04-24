Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Hrithik Shokeen b Kieron Pollard.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Pandya dabs it short third man for a single.
Krunal Pandya walks out to bat.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Daniel Sams goes for runs but a wicket will bring a smile to his face. Short of a length, slower and on middle. Marcus Stoinis hangs back and pulls it straight in the hands of Tilak Varma who takes it at deep mid-wicket. Marcus Stoinis goes without troubling the scorers.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Full, slower and outside off. Rahul leaves it. Ishan Kishan fumbles to collect and a single is taken.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, slower. Rahul misses his cut.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pressure on Sams! Full ball, outside off, angling across. Rahul smashes it over point for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Make it three in a row! Sams tries to stay away from the arc but serves it way outside off. Wide.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Same line as the previous delivery and the umpire calls it a wide.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, angling outside off. Rahul leaves it alone.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is full and on off. Rahul hits it through the line and over long on for a biggie.
Daniel Sams comes to bowl his final over.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Stoinis punches it to the bowler.
Marcus Stoinis comes to the crease.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Just when Lucknow were looking to up the ante, a wicket falls. Short and outside off, Pollard does not offer much pace here. Pandey tries to hook it away but gets a top edge to short fine leg where Riley Meredith takes it. Mumbai will look to build on this.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Rohit Sharma has been superb on the field today! Length and outside off. Pandey drives it to covers where Rohit dives to his right to stop. A single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, slower, it is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just outside off. Rahul looks to punch but misses. A huge appeal only from Pollard though for a caught behind but the umpire is not interested.
Kieron Pollard comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for KL Rahul! Runs and Rahul go hand-in-hand! He just loves to come up big against Mumbai! A yorker, on middle, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Length and on off, pushed through covers for a brace. The third umpire is just checking for a short run but Rahul had his bat inside his crease.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries have started to come for Lucknow! A length ball, on middle. Rahul wrists it to deep square leg. The fielder dives to his right but fails to stop it. A boundary. The 50 stand is up as well.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Beats the fielder! Short and outside off. Pandey does not power it much as he tries to go over mid off. Hits it over pollard there and will take a couple of runs.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pandey punches it to covers.
