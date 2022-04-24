Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Rohit Sharma presses forwards and defends it out.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, around middle. Rohit Sharma shimmies down the track and hammers it past mid on for a cracking boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, around middle. Ishan Kishan blocks it out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Touch slower now, on a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan blocks it out towards the off side.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Ishan Kishan backs away and blocks it out.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller, around middle and off. Rohit Sharma works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy and effortless! Another shorter ball, around middle and off. Rohit Sharma pulls it gently past short fine leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Jason Holder begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Ishan Kishan taps it towards point and takes a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now, angling in, around middle. Rohit Sharma works it away towards mid on. Ishan Kishan leaves his crease for a single, but he is sent back just in time. A direct-hit would have probably been curtains for Ishan Kishan!
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan guides it past the diving fielder at backward point for a single.
Halt in play! Ishan Kishan gets hit on the left shoulder and needs some assistance. He looks fine now.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for caught behind but not given! Dushmantha Chameera drops it short now, around off. Ishan Kishan looks to pull this away but the ball hits him on his shoulder and lobs up in the air towards Quinton de Kock. No review taken!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another good-length delivery, angling in, around middle. Ishan Kishan defends it out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Ishan Kishan defends it out towards point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Dushmantha Chameera begins with a fuller ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan presses forward and blocks it out.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Dushmantha Chameera.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark in style! Shorter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma cuts it over point. The ball goes one bounce over the ropes for a boundary. 11 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma blocks it out solidly.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length, shaping away a tad, outside off. Rohit Sharma looks to push this away but he gets beaten.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! Shorter ball, wide of off. Rohit Sharma looks to cut this away but he misses. Wide called!
0.3 over (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Ishan Kishan dabs it towards third man for a single. He gets off the mark!
0.2 over (0 Run) Angling in on a length, around middle. Ishan Kishan looks to defend this but he gets an inside edge back onto the body.
0.2 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Shorter ball, way down the leg side. Ishan Kishan leaves it alone. Quinton de Kock dives to his right, but he fails to get there. The ball races away towards fine leg for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohsin Khan begins with a shortish ball, down the leg side. Ishan Kishan looks to flick thus but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.3 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 169, are 22/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.