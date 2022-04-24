Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Pandey nudges it to mid-wicket for a sharp single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to mid off.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length, tucked to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered it to third man for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, bit of away movement. Rahul has a poke at it but misses. An appeal follows for a caught behind but nothing given.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rahul punches it to point.
Manish Pandey comes to bat now. Also, Riley Meredith comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A sigh of relief for Tilak Varma as his captain comes to his rescue. A low full toss, outside off. Quinton de Kock leans to drive and hits it straight to short cover where Rohit Sharma takes a sharp catch. The ball was dying but Rohit has his fingers under it. Quinton de Kock goes for a cheap score against his ex-team.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DROPPED! Jasprit Bumrah almost got his reward after piling the pressure but no support from the fielder. Full and angling on the pads. de Kock flicks it uppishly and to deep square leg where Tilak Varma tries to take over his head but fumbles and gives away a six.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but angling down! Fuller and angling from around the wicket, around leg. de Kock misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
3.3 overs (1 Run) No room whatsoever for Rahul! Short of a length, on middle. Rahul hangs back to defend but gets an inside edge onto the leg side for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, slanting on middle. Tight again from Bumrah and Rahul defends it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal to start Bumrah's over, for an LBW but height might have saved him! A length ball, angling around middle. Rahul looks to defend but misses and gets rapped on the pads.
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding, this time Tilak Varma! Length ball, outside off, de Kock drives it to covers where Varma gets a hand to it and stops the pace of the ball. Still two taken.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by SKY! A length ball, outside off. Rahul opens the face of the bat and dabs it to short third man where Yadav dives to his left and stops it. A single taken.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Rahul punches it to deep cover for a brace now.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul has settled now! Length, angling across. Rahul frees his arms and cuts it aerially over covers for a couple of bounces and four.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! This is on the pads, Rahul hits this past mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. de Kock slaps it to deep point for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Despite a boundary, a successful over from the spinner. Flatter and angling on off. Rahul hangs back and chops it back to Shokeen.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is full and on middle. Rahul lofts it over the bowler's head. Pollard gives a chase from long on but to no avail. First boundary off the innings.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss, around leg. Rahul makes room and drives it straight to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Hrithik Shokeen anticipates Rahul will come down the track and cramps him with a full ball, blocked out again. Three dots! Good start by the youngster.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This one skids through, on a length and outside off. Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Rahul steps across and pushes it to Shokeen.
Who will bowl from the other end? Hrithik Shokeen it is!
0.6 over (1 Run) Two runs of the over then! Length and outside off. Rahul plays it late to third man for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball from around the wicket and gets a bit of inward shape as well. Rahul watchfully knocks it to point.
0.4 over (1 Run) First runs on the board! Full and slanting on the pads, de Kock flicks it in front of square leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller ball now, outside off. de Kock mistimes his drive to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, de Kock taps it to point. Rahul wants a single but is sent back.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sams starts with a length ball, angling on the pads, extra bounce there, de Kock looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads.
We are ready for action! The umpires make their out to the middle. All the players are out in middle as well. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will open the batting for Lucknow. Daniel Sams will begin the proceedings with the ball. Let's go!
KL Rahul the skipper of Lucknow, says that the last few games that they have watched they have noticed there is not much dew, so the toss does not really matter. Mentions that they need to be smarter with their plans, they have not lost the games with big margins, they know where they have gone wrong and they just need to correct their mistakes. Informs that they have one change Avesh Khan misses out due to a niggle, Mohsin Khan comes in.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says it feels good to be back at Wankhede and he expects a huge cheer. Adds that previously it was a different squad and they'll hope to get together this time. Informs they will bowl first, they have played a lot of cricket here, good pitch, decent size and they back themselves and mentions they are playing the same team.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan (In for Avesh Khan).
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.
TOSS - A loud roar from the crowd as Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He is a little confused with the surface, although it has a nice cover of grass, the scores have been up and down. Tells that it looks like a good batting track.
Here's wishing the icon, legend, the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar a very Happy Birthday. Mumbai returns to Wankhede on a perfect day. 'Sachin, Sachin' will surely be the chant of the crowd tonight. A win for Mumbai today will be a great gift for him!
The last time these two sides met in this league, Lucknow came out on top. Can they do it once again? Or will Mumbai finally win their first game? We will find out. Stay tuned as we bring to you the toss and other updates.
Lucknow are coming into this game after suffering a defeat. Their middle-order seems to be an issue as they have been a little inconsistent. They do have enough firepower in their lineup but they need to step up. KL Rahul scored an empathic century against Mumbai the last time the two sides met in this edition. He will be aiming to go big once again!
Mumbai have been disappointing in all their departments. Their top order has failed to provide the start and all their bowlers have not been able to defend the target. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been the only consistent players from their side. They will want to make certain amendments and try to open their account. Not to forget, Mumbai are finally back home! Yes, they are playing at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time since 2019. Today might be a new fresh start for Mumbai!
Hello and welcome to match number 37 of this exciting league where Mumbai will take on Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai have had their worst start of the Indian T20 League and chances of qualification for them seem very slim as the maximum points they can reach is 14 provided they win all their remaining games. While the newbies in this league, Lucknow have done fairly well they have won 4 games out of 7 so far and will forward to grabbing two vital points in this game too.
... MATCH DAY ...
