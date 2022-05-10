Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Around leg, it's worked through square leg for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) DRS has been taken! Rashid Khan wants it to be checked, whether it's off the pads or bat. Hardik obliges and Gujarat end up taking one of the poorest reviews ever. Flights it towards leg, full in length, Ayush Badoni walks forward and eases it down to long on. The bat and pad were close, Rashid wants to get it reviewed. Wriddhiman Saha is loud enough to tell that it's off the bat but Hardik Pandya goes with his bowler. A review wasted.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Ayush Badoni strides forward and pushes it defensively to short cover.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Googly, going down the leg side, Ayush tries to flick but misses.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller, on middle, Ayush Badoni tries to flick but gets a little leading edge. It doesn't carry to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, Hooda sweeps it wide of short fine leg for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Width there, outside off, Hooda guides it to third man for a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Ayush Badoni presses forward and pushes it towards cover-point for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and close to off, Ayush Badoni defends it to the off side.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Badoni is trying to stay positive. Joseph angles in a length ball, around middle, Ayush clears his front leg and packs a punch down the ground. No long on in place and it's a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length and outside off, at 138.3 kph, Badoni flirts with it and gets beaten.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Hooda runs it down to third man and picks up a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full in length, around off. Deepak Hooda sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Top over from Rashid Khan! A wicket and 3 off it!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Deepak Hooda tucks it towards square leg. He wanted a single there but he is sent back. Wriddhiman Saha was lighting quick to get the ball.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around off. Ayush Badoni knocks it down to long on and takes a single. He gets off the mark!
Ayush Badoni comes out at number 6.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Wow, Rashid Khan is a magician and Wriddhiman Saha is lightning quick. The leggie from Afghanistan bamboozles the batter with yet another well-cooked googly. He puts it around off, Krunal Pandya gets forward with a big stretch to play at it but it spins past his defensive blade. Wriddhiman Saha is quick to gather the ball and he breaks the stumps in a flash. Krunal has his back leg stretched outside the crease. Lucknow are in tatters!
7.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Another wrong'un, outside off. Krunal Pandya leans to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid Khan begins with a googly, around middle. Deepak Hooda tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break! Gujarat have certainly put Lucknow on the back foot here by sending three of their main men back inside the Powerplay. Lucknow have their task cut out now. If they lose any more wickets now, the game will surely start sliding away from them. The Gujarat seamers have been on the money so far. Can they carry on with this momentum? To put more pressure on Lucknow, Rashid Khan comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda taps it off the back foot towards cover and takes a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph pitches it up again, around middle. Krunal Pandya blocks it out.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, around middle and leg. Krunal Pandya tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Krunal Pandya pushes it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A fuller ball, around middle. Deepak Hooda tucks it towards mid on and scampers across to the other end. Matthew Wade collects the ball, and has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Deepak Hooda greets Alzarri Joseph with a boundary! A shorter ball, wide of off. Deepak Hooda upper-cuts it towards deep point for a boundary.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, shot! That had class written all over it! A fuller ball, outside off. Krunal Pandya presses forward and creams his drive through covers for a boundary. Lucknow are 37 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay!
Krunal Pandya is the new man in.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Oh, dear! Lucknow are falling apart here! The debutant walks back after a timid score. Yash Dayal grabs his second wicket and Lucknow are 3 down! Delivers it short and outside off. Karan Sharma hangs back and looks to cut but he manages to get a thick outside edge towards short third man. David Miller there takes a simple catch. Lucknow are in trouble!
5.4 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and FOUR! On a length again, outside off. Karan Sharma pushes it off the back foot towards cover. Jayant Yadav (sub) there, fails to stop the ball and it races away towards the ropes for a boundary. He gets off the mark with a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, width on offer this time. Karan Sharma cuts it towards the fielder at cover-point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, angling in, around middle. Deepak Hooda flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious shot! An overpitched delivery, around off. Deepak Hooda shows the full face of the bat and drives it down the ground for a gorgeous boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a target of 145, are 59/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.