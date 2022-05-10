Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant timing and placement! Avesh Khan serves it short and wide outside off, at 138.9 kph, Shubman Gill camps back and whacks it past the left side of the backward point fielder for a boundary. At the halfway mark, Gujarat are struggling at 59/3.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Change in pace. Short again, on middle at 128.9 kph, Miller stays back and chops it down towards third man for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sharp delivery, short around leg at 137.5 kph, Miller swivels on the back foot to pull but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Effort delivery at 139.9 kph. Short and outside off, some steep bounce, Miller does well to go back and play it down towards backward point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Delivers it short and close to off, Gill stays back and plays at it late. He runs it down to third man and picks up a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, on a good length, Miller tucks it down to fine leg and opens his account with a single.
David Miller comes to the crease now.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A wicket immediately after the break, we have seen that happening quite often. Avesh Khan once again has a wicket in a new over. He runs in and delivers it short outside off, at 129.7 kph. Hardik Pandya hangs on the back foot and tries to cut but the ball bounces a shade more to gather the outside edge. A simple catch for Quinton de Kock and it's yet another big blow to Gujarat.
Strategic break! It's been a struggle for Gujarat here! But, after losing two quick wickets, they are trying to rebuild. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are scoring almost at a run-a-ball and they will try to accelerate sooner rather than later. However, Lucknow will try to grab more wickets and continue to remain on top. Avesh Khan comes back into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker again, on middle at 93.5 clicks, Hardik works it through mid-wicket for another single in the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Drags it short and on middle, Shubman goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Gill stays back and plays it down to short mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Arm ball, on middle, Hardik punches it down to long on for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet and then pushes it with the spin towards short third man.
8.1 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE! It lands safely! Quicker through the air, flat and full around middle, it turns away with extra bounce, Gill goes down to sweep but does so off the top edge. It falls safely behind square leg and they cross.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Fetches a short ball from outside off and pulls it firmly towards wide long on. A good stop in the deep and the batters get a couple of runs.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angling down middle and leg, a length ball, Shubman Gill tickles it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, eased to deep mid-wicket for a run.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes on the back foot and punches it to deep cover for a couple.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short and angling in, it's pulled in front of square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Mistimed! Short in length and outside off, cut aerially but wide of point for a run.
Jason Holder comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Touch short, outside off. Gill cuts it to the off side. A tidy start by Krunal.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle, Hardik Pandya taps it towards mid on. Krunal Pandya tries to go after it but it goes past him. Hence the batters sneak a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Gill tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. The third one of the over.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller, on middle and leg. Gill blocks it to the right of the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! This one is down the leg side. Hardik Pandya helps it around the corner to fine leg for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, on a length. Gill clips it to mid-wicket for an easy single.
Time for some spin! Krunal Pandya comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row to end the over! This one is a swing and a miss! On a shorter length, outside off. Hardik Pandya tries to chase it but misses it completely. Just 5 runs off the over. After three overs, Chameera has only conceded 20 runs. Also, Gujarat are 35/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Hardik Pandya drives it to covers but straight to the fielder.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent batting! Follows a boundary with a single this time. Full ball, on off. Gill pushes it to mid off for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill is on a roll here. This is sheer placement. Touch short, on off. Shubman Gill pulls it gently off the back foot. The ball races away to the fence through the gap at mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off, Gill mistimes his drive back towards the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Chameera starts his third over with a dot ball. A length ball, on the pads. Shubman Gill tucks it to mid-wicket. This time Gill is clear with his message of no run, after a huge mix-up on the previous delivery.
