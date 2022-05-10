Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! The target is just 145, but Gujarat have a vigorous bowling attack and it is capable of defending this total. Early wickets for Gujarat and the pressure will be on Lucknow. Stay tuned for the second essay!
Avesh Khan (4-0-26-2) is in for a chat. He says that they tried to concede lesser runs and bowls in the line of the stumps. Shares that the ball is gripping and stopping a bit off the surface. Feels that if a set batsman continues, he can score runs easily. Tells that he coordinates with the other bowlers on how the wicket is behaving and adds that he bowls according to the advice of KL Rahul who thinks like a batter. His advice to his batters is to stay at the crease and put away the bad balls.
Lucknow did not have the best of starts. They were a bit sloppy in the field at the beginning but they pulled things back immediately. They dominated the Powerplay by grabbing two wickets and giving away just 35 runs. They continued their magnificent bowling show during the middle phase well. Lucknow might not have picked up many wickets after the Powerplay, but they made sure not to leak runs. KL Rahul will be mighty pleased with this effort. Avesh Khan was excellent, he grabbed 2 wickets, while Mohsin Khan picked a wicket and gave away just 18 runs in his spell.
The decision of batting first did not really go in the favour of Hardik Pandya and his team. They lost early wickets, runs were hard to come by in the middle phase and they failed to power in the slog overs as well. Yes, it was a difficult pitch to bat on, but Gujarat could have done way better than this! Gill was the lone warrior in the innings, if it was not for his 63, Gujarat would not have been able to reach this target. The cameo of Rahul Tewatia was helpful as well. They do have a respectable total on the board now. We have seen low targets being defended here. Can Gujarat defend this one?
Lucknow continue to shine with the ball! It's been yet another awe-inspiring performance with the ball from KL Rahul's boys. Gujarat have posted one of the lowest totals on the board, joint-lowest at this venue this season to be precise (informs the on-air commentator). However, 16 runs in the last over have helped them put a par total.
19.6 overs (1 Run) SAFE! Very full in length, around leg, Rahul Tewatia tries to whip it across the line but misses. The ball goes off his pads to short third man and the bowler is appealing. The batters cross. KL Rahul opts for the review. Nothing on the UltraEdge and the Ball Tracking shows that it's the umpire's call on hitting the stumps. Tewatia remains unbeaten. GUJARAT FINISH ON 144/4!
Review! Lucknow have taken a review for LBW, against Rahul Tewatia! No bat involved confirms the UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows it was the umpire's call on hitting the wickets. The on-field decision stands.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Inventive from Rahul Tewatia. He is quite a finisher. Holder delivers it short, outside off, Rahul shuffles across the stumps and paddles it behind short fine leg for a boundary.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one is outside the tramline, well outside off, Rahul Tewatia leaves.
19.4 overs (0 Run) In the region outside off, on the shorter side, Rahul Tewatia leaves it thinking it to be a wide. No signal from the umpire. The replays show that it's inside the tramline.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Back of a length, around off, Rahul Tewatia waits on the back foot and slaps it down to long off for a cracking boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide for height! Slower bouncer, around off and angling away, Rahul Tewatia jumps and tries to ramp it but misses.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Short in length and outside of, slower in pace again at 121 kph, Rahul Tewatia throws his bat at it and slices it towards third man for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Pace off, short and wide outside off, Gill mistimes his punch to covers. Only a run.
Jason Holder comes to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) In the air... DROPPED! A length ball, on off. Rahul Tewatia stays back and throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball flies off the outer half towards backward point. Deepak Hooda calls for the catch but gets undone by the lights and fails to judge the ball, till the last moment. He puts in a forward dive but only to see the ball bounce in front of him. Nevertheless, the batters did not cross for a single.
Rahul Tewatia has been struck on his helmet. The physio is out there to conduct the mandatory concussion test. But he seems fine and we are good to resume!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that's hit him on the helmet! A length ball, outside off. Rahul Tewatia goes across, gets on one knee and tries to slog it away but misses. He gets hit on the helmet in the process. Avesh Khan instantly has a check on the batter. That's a nice gesture.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled across around off. Tewatia walks across and tries to pull it away. It goes to the keeper off the thigh pad though.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and FOUR! A short ball, on off. Rahul Tewatia swivels and pulls it to deep square leg. The ball bounces in front of Ayush Badoni in the deep and spins away from the fielder. Badoni is down on the ground with his dive, as the ball crosses the ropes. A bit strange, usually the ball would have spun towards the left of the fielder but this one turned the other way. Googly for Ayush Badoni, poor chap.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Avesh Khan now fires a yorker, right on the money, on middle and leg. Shubman Gill digs it out off the inner edge, as it goes to the off side off the pads. They take one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Rahul Tewatia pulls it to deep mid-wicket but does not hit it cleanly. The ball lands safely in the deep and they get just a single.
Avesh Khan (3-0-20-2) comes on to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper, on off. Tewatia pulls it gently to deep mid-wicket for a single. Just 5 runs off the over. Another great evening for Mohsin Khan, 4-0-18-1!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! This one cuts Tewatia in half. Mohsin Khan bowling with fire now. A full-length ball, around off. It nips in a shade off the deck. Tewatia tries to defend it but gets beaten on the inside edge. He gets saved by the extra bounce as it misses the off stump by a whisker.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill slaps it to mid off but just for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer, outside off. Tewatia punches it to covers for just a single. This is brilliant bowling by Khan so far.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Gill pulls it firmly across the line but only gets a single as the ball travels straight to deep mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A touch short and on middle, Rahul works it towards square leg for a run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball outside off, cut to deep cover for a run. 14 from the over, an expensive end to a brilliant spell.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A sharp bouncer down the leg side. Tewatia leaves this alone. Wide called by the umpire.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A wide yorker outside the tramline. Gill does not chase it. Wided.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohsin Khan puts in a brilliant effort in the deep but in vain. Gill gets back-to-back boundaries here. A wide yorker, outside off. Gill reaches out and guides it to third man. Khan tries his best to save some runs for his side but the ball rolls over the rope.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here he goes! This is what he needs to do now. Back of a length, on off. Shubman Gill stands tall and flat-bats it over the bowler's head. There is only one direction the ball was going and that was towards the boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, just outside off. Rahul Tewatia eases it to cover and gets off the mark instantly with a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Gill reaches out and drives it to wide mid off. He crosses for a single and racks up his 14th half century in the Indian T20 League. Can Gill make his knock count now?
Rahul Tewatia walks out to bat now. Also, Dushmantha Chameera (3-0-20-0) comes on to bowl his final over.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder has the last laugh here. He sends back a set batsman in Miller. The pressure is back on Gujarat. It's a slower ball at 116.5 kph, short one, outside off. David Miller gets one hand off the blade as he tries to cut it away and ends up slicing it towards deep point. Ayush Badoni there pouches it safely. There is a delight in the Lucknow camp!
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, wide outside off and outside the tramline. David Miller leaves it alone for the keeper. Wided.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Gill fetches this short delivery and pulls it to mid-wicket for just a single. He moves to 49.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Holder bangs in a short ball, outside off. David Miller stands tall and cuts it hard to covers. KL Rahul there gets low to his right to make a great stop. It looks like it just fell short of Rahul there.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Miller getting into the action now. Holder goes full and wide outside off. David Miller slashes at it and sends it sailing over the cover fence. This is an incredible hit. Just what the doctor ordered for Gujarat. 100 comes up!
15.2 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer this time. Holds on the surface. Gill has to wait for it and eventually he pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A single now! Holder bowls a length ball, on middle and leg. David Miller pulls it to deep square leg for one.
